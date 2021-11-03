Prince Harry will speak about the dangers of online misinformation at a media-led event next week, it has been announced.

The Duke of Sussex will attend a summit run by Wired magazine on 9 November, where the panel he is on will discuss the “internet lie machine”.

The 37-year-old will appear at the virtual event alongside Renee DiResta, of the Stanford Internet Observatory, and Rashad Robinson, co-chair of the Aspen Commission on Information Disorder.

The conversation will centre on the damage lies on the internet cause to individuals and society as a whole.

“As social media algorithms reward shock value over reality, as the line between fact and fiction weakens every day, as media propaganda and online hatred run rampant, the panel will examine how we got here, and, perhaps more importantly: how we can get out of this mess,” the event organisers said.

The larger two-day event will focus on the consequences of technology and on the “sustainable and strategic solutions” needed to address some of the world’s most pressing issues.

Harry now lives with wife, Meghan, and their two children in Montecito, California, where the couple moved after they quit their royal duties last year.

Since moving to the US, the pair have founded an organisation called Archewell, which includes a non-profit charitable foundation and a business focusing on media production.

Both Harry and Meghan have signed deals with Spotify and Netflix, and he is writing an “intimate and heartfelt memoir” for Random House.

Speaking about the book, which is due to be released next year, he said he was writing it “not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become”.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story - the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned - I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,” he said.