Prince William was “furious” at Donald Trump for claiming that Kate “only [had] herself to blame” when she was photographed topless, a new biography has revealed.

The incident took place when the newlyweds were holidaying in Provence, France in 2012 and a member of the paparazzi took long-lens photographs of the princess topless as she sunbathed on the balcony of their chateau.

Royal biographer Rob Jobson wrote that it was the couple’s first major altercation with the press and their representatives had to spring into action to prevent the publication of the photographs.

While it was eventually ruled a breach of the couple’s privacy and those involved were fined, it did not stop the widespread circulation of the photographs and commentary on their content.

Jobson added: “William was reportedly furious when Donald Trump tweeted, ‘Kate Middleton is great – but she shouldn’t be sunbathing in the nude – only herself to blame. Who wouldn’t take Kate’s picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing? Come on Kate!’”

“The entire affair had left the duchess feeling ‘violated’,” the biographer explained of the incident that saw the French edition of Closer magazine fined €100,000 in damages.

This, however, was far from the only time that the heir to the throne was allegedly enraged by comments about his wife.

Who wouldn't take Kate's picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing. Come on Kate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2012

He described Meghan Markle as “rude” when she was surprised that Kate was unhappy that she had blamed her “baby brain” for forgetting a detail of her wedding while expecting Prince Louis.

Jobson wrote: “Catherine, according to Harry’s memoir Spare, confronted Meghan about the ‘baby brain’ comment and said, ‘You talked about my hormones. We are not close enough for you to talk about my hormones.’

“Meghan was surprised, according to Harry, and said it was the way she spoke to her girlfriends.

Kate was photographed topless without her consent shortly after her wedding to Prince William. ( AP )

“William stepped in and apparently pointed at Meghan and called her ‘rude’. Meghan stood up to him and said, ‘Take your finger out of my face.’

“Things had definitely cooled between them, if not soured.”

The relationship between the two couples has continued to deteriorate since Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals in 2020.

Prince Harry’s bombshell 2023 memoir Spare further strained relations alongside several tell-all interviews from the Sussexes.

Jobson claims in his new biography that the so-called ‘Fab Four’ never existed. ( AP )

While the couple have reportedly reached out to the Princess of Wales as she continues to receive treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, they have not been photographed in public together since the late Queen’s death in September 2022.

The Independent has reached out to Kensington Palace for comment.