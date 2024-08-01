The Princess of Wales does not want any drama within the royal family following her cancer treatment, a royal author has claimed.

Robert Jobson - author of the new biography Catherine, the Princess of Wales - explained how the princess is keen to leave any drama in the past.

“She is someone who solves problems and rises above the drama,” Jobson said in an interview with Good Morning America on Wednesday (31 July).

Jobson explained how Kate had sorted previous “moments of friction” between King Charles and Prince William.

The royal author added: “After going through treatment like this you don’t want to do drama anymore and I think that is something she has experienced.”