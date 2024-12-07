Donald Trump says Prince William ‘doing a fantastic job’ as they meet in Paris

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

US president-elect Donald Trump praised the Prince of Wales for “doing a fantastic job” after the pair shared a warm greeting in Paris on Saturday night.

Prince William stepped in for his father, King Charles, to join world leaders for the ceremonial reopening of Notre Dame cathedral five years after it was devastated by fire.

His presence was at the request of the government, which will hope a meeting between the prince and Mr Trump will help form a platform for a relationship between Britain and the US.

The pair first greeted at the ceremony inside Notre Dame, when Mr Trump patted William on the shoulder before the pair shook hands.

After the service, they then went to the residence of the British ambassador for a 40-minute meeting, with the prince seen standing in the foyer as Mr Trump arrived.

On greeting again, Mr Trump turned to reporters and said “wow, what a nice group”. He then gestured to the prince and said: “Good man, this one.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump talks to reporters after meeting Prince William for a second time in Paris ( PA Wire )

Prince William asked the president-elect if he had warmed up after the event and Mr Trump replied that he had and that “it was a beautiful ceremony”.

The two men stood next to each other, facing reporters, and Mr Trump said “hello everybody” before pointing his thumb at Prince William William and adding: “He’s doing a fantastic job”.

Prince William last met the 78-year-old in 2019 when the then-president made a state visit to the UK.

During the event in Paris, the prince also spoke French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, as well as America’s outgoing first lady Jill Biden.

His last official visit to Paris was in 2017 when he travelled with wife Kate for a two-day trip in the aftermath of the Brexit result.