Why Prince William and Kate were missing from Easter Sunday service

The King and Queen attended the traditional Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle alongside other members of the royal family – though the Prince and Princess of Wales were notably absent.

Charles and Camilla smiled at members of the public who waited for their arrival at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

The King and Queen were joined by the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke of York and other members of the royal family.

Camilla was presented with flowers before she and Charles walked over to members of the public and briefly greeted some of them.

open image in gallery The King and Queen Camilla, leave after attending the Easter Mattins service ( PA Wire )

However, William and Kate decided not to join the royals for the traditional easter Sunday service as they are spending the weekend with their children in Norfolk.

Prince William told the King of his intention to miss the service, to "enjoy some extended time as a family over Easter", a source told The Mirror.

"They are choosing to spend time together as a family before the children go back to school", the source added.

The couple missed the annual service last year after Kate was diagnosed with cancer. She is now in remission and slowly returning to public duties.

William and Kate have a country home, Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham estate.

open image in gallery The Duke of York shakes hands with the Dean of Windsor during the Easter service ( PA Wire )

In a video last year revealing the princess had completed her chemotherapy, the family were shown enjoying the Norfolk countryside, walking through woods and playing on the beach.

Kate has previously said she has a “spiritual” connection with nature which gives her peace in a busy world, and how the natural world was her family’s “sanctuary” over the past year.

Attending the service on Sunday was the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their son James – the Earl of Wessex, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank and Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

They were applauded by members of the crowd as they left.

open image in gallery The Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales spent time in Norfolk with family, instead of attending the Easter service ( PA Wire )

Andrew, the Duke of York also attended, with the Princess Royal, his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York and Anne’s husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

A member of the gathered crowd shouted “Happy Easter, sir” to Andrew as he left St George’s Chapel after the service.

He glanced at them before walking off with his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, who smiled and waved at well-wishers.