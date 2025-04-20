Independent TV
Young boy’s adorable reaction to meeting Queen at Easter service
A young boy jumped up and down as Queen Camilla greeted him alongside King Charles III following an Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle on Sunday, 20 April.
Camilla shook hands with children who presented her with a posy as she left the Easter Mattins service at St George's Chapel.
She and Charles were joined by other royals, including Prince Andrew.
The King and Queen walked over to members of the public and briefly greeted some of them before departing.
The Duke of York was also wished a “Happy Easter” by a member of the crowd, and he glanced at them before walking off with Sarah, Duchess of York.
01:47