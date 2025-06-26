Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Animal rights activists have accused the Prince and Princess of Wales of being “staggeringly out of touch” for breeding their family dog.

William marked his 43rd birthday on Saturday with a picture of him with cocker spaniel Orla and three of the four puppies she gave birth to last month.

The photograph – which was taken by Kate in Windsor on a sunny day earlier in June – was shared by Kensington Palace alongside the caption: “Happy birthday! Love C, G, C, L, Orla and the puppies!”

But People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) have criticised the royals for “churning out a litter” amid an animal homelessness crisis.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Elisa Allen, vice president of programmes at the charity, said: “The Prince and Princess of Wales should know that shelters here and worldwide are overflowing with puppies desperate for a second chance at a loving home, and that churning out a litter in the midst of this animal homelessness crisis is staggeringly out of touch.

“If William is going to lead, he might well take a lesson from King Charles and Queen Camilla, who have chosen to adopt from a shelter rather than contribute to the problem.”

The King and Queen adopted a puppy called Moley from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in February. It came a few months after the death of her beloved Jack Russell terrier Beth last year, who was also a rescue dog. She had adopted Beth in 2011 and another terrier named Bluebell in 2012, both from the Battersea shelter, which she is patron of.

Camilla is known for her love of dogs. She even appeared to have her rescue puppies embroidered onto her coronation gown. The late Queen Elizabeth II was similarly well-known for her lifelong love for dogs, especially Pembroke Welsh Corgis.

open image in gallery The Prince and Princess of Wales have had Orla since 2020 ( AP )

The Prince and Princess of Wales have had Orla since 2020, after their first dog together Lupo, also a cocker spaniel – which they were given as a wedding present from Kate’s brother James Middleton – died unexpectedly.

Peta’s criticism of the couple has drawn a backlash, as some have come out in defence of the royals.

In a post on X, royal author Lady Colin Campbell said: “I see the Animal Rights Terrorists are at it again. Peta has attacked the Prince and Princess of Wales for daring to breed from their dog. They commend (rightly) The King and Queen for rescuing dogs from Battersea Dogs Home, while condemning William and Catherine for allowing their family dog, which is a descendant of her brother's beloved dog, to have puppies.”

She added: “What a world we live in. Doctrinaire fanatics refuse to acknowledge that they do their cause more harm than good by trying to bully people for making perfectly reasonable and acceptable choices.”

Kensington Palace declined to comment.