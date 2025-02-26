Queen Camilla adopts rescue puppy after death of beloved Jack Russell

Queen Camilla has revealed she found a new furry friend: an eight-week-old rescue puppy named Moley.

It comes a few months after the death of her beloved Jack Russell terrier, Beth, in 2024.

Camilla shared the news of her new canine companion while in Canterbury, at an event honouring the life of Aphra Behn.

During her visit, Camilla met with local groups and encountered Fergie, a golden retriever guide dog.

"I’ve just got a new puppy who’s eight weeks old," Camilla told Ms Mason.

When asked what breed the puppy was, Camilla replied: “You may well ask. A bit of everything. It’s a rescue dog.”

She added: “It’s called Moley – looks just like a mole.”