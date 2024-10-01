Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her second child, Buckingham Palace announces

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her second child, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The late Queen’s granddaughter, 36, and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 40, are preparing to welcome a new addition to their family in early spring.

The couple are already parents to three-year-old daughter Sienna, who they welcomed in 2021, alongside Mr Mapelli Mozzi’s son from a previous relationship, eight-year-old Wolfie.

The King has been informed and both families are “delighted”, the Palace said on Tuesday.

To celebrate the announcement, the family released two new pictures, one showing Sienna walking along a country lane while holding hands with her father and big brother Wolfie.

The family released a picture of their daughter Sienna holding hands with her older brother Wolfie ( PA Wire )

The youngster, with a red bow in her hair, is kitted out in bright yellow wellies and an all-in-one blue waterproof puddlesuit decorated with cloud and bird motifs.

In another picture, an overjoyed Beatrice – wearing a black puffer jacket – smiles at the camera, while being embraced by Mr Mapelli Mozzi, who is gazing at his wife.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three.

“His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

It follows a difficult year for the royal family, which has seen Princess Beatrice’s mother Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with malignant melanoma skin cancer in January.

Wolfie, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arriving for the Princess of Wales’s Christmas service in 2023 (Chris Jackson/PA) ( PA Archive )

The news came just months after undergoing a mastectomy for breast cancer, but in May it was announced she had been given the “all clear”.

Both King Charles and the Princess of Wales were also diagnosed with cancer earlier this year after being admitted to the London Clinic for treatments.

The 75-year-old monarch has since returned to light public duties, while Kate has remained largely out of the spotlight, but announced last month that she had completed chemotherapy.

Beatrice is the eldest daughter of the Duke of York and his ex-wife Sarah, and the new baby will be the Yorks’ fourth grandchild.

The baby, who will not be an HRH, will be born 11th in line to the throne, with Beatrice’s younger sister Princess Eugenie moving down to 12th place.

He or she will also be the 14th great-grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth II, and the second to be born since her death in 2022, following the arrival of Eugenie’s second child Ernest last year.

