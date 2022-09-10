Princess Beatrice gets new senior role after Queen’s death

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Princess Beatrice has received a new role following the death of her grandmother, the Queen.

The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, has now become a Counsellor of State, meaning she is among a small group of senior royals who can represent King Charles III when needed.

Her duties will include attending privy council meetings, signing routine documents and receiving the credentials of new ambassadors to the UK.

However, some duties she will be prohibited from carrying out include Commonwealth matters, appointing prime ministers or dissolving Parliament, unless she’s instructed to do so by the King.

Princess Beatrice (r) and Princess Eugenie (l) admiring the floral tributes outside Balmoral (Getty Images)

Prior to the Queen’s death, Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew were the four required Counsellors of State, meaning they stepped in for the Queen if she was unable to “due to illness or absence abroad”.

This is because they were the highest candidates in the line of succession over the age of 21.

The Queen Consort can also fill in for King Charles III (PA)

Beatrice is now ninth in line to the throne, making her fourth among the royals over the age of 21, allowing her to join William, Harry and Andrew in the key role.

The Queen Consort Camilla can also fill in for King Charles although she is not in the line of succession.

Prince William and Princess Kate have also had a change in their roles since the Queen’s death, after Charles named them the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

King Charles addressing the nation after the Queen’s death (PA)

In his first address to the nation as King on Friday evening, the King said: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”