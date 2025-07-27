Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A jubilant Princess Charlotte has been spotted celebrating alongside her father, the Prince of Wales, as England secure back‑to‑back European Championship titles.

The Lionesses fought back from a one goal deficit against Spain at St Jakob‑Park in Basel to win Euro 2025 after a tense penalty shootout. The victory made the Lionesses the first team ever to defend their Euro crown since the tournament began in 1984.

Princess Charlotte watched the historic victory alongside her father, Sir Keir Starmer, FA Chair Debbie Hewitt and FA CEO Mark Bullingham.

The 10-year-old, wearing a polka dot dress, was spotted having a friendly chat with Spanish royals Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía as England equalised.

open image in gallery The Prince of Wales (centre left) and Princess Charlotte react as Spain’s Mariona Caldentey scores in Sunday’s final (Nick Potts/PA) ( PA Wire )

She later joined Prince William on the pitch to hand out medals as the England players celebrated their dramatic victory.

A picture of the Prince of Wales with his arm around his daughter was later posted to X following the presentation of the trophy to the Lionesses, with the caption “champions of Europe”.

The pair congratulated the team in a short statement, saying: “What a game! Lionesses, you are the champions of Europe and we couldn’t be prouder of the whole team. Enjoy this moment England.”

The statement was the first message Charlotte has personally signed on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s X account.

King Charles led the royal tributes honouring the Lionesses from back in the UK. Writing a message entitled “Congratulations England” on the The Royal Family X account, Charles said: “This brings you, your manager and all your support team my most heartfelt congratulations on winning the Euros 2025.

“For more years than I care to remember, England fans have sung that famous chant ‘football’s coming home’.

“As you return home with the trophy you won at Wembley three years ago, it is a source of great pride that, through sporting skill and awesome teamwork, the Lionesses have made those words ring true. For this, you have my whole family’s warmest appreciation and admiration.

“More than that, though, you have shown through your example over past weeks that there are no setbacks so tough that defeat cannot be transformed into victory, even as the final whistle looms.

“Well done, Lionesses. The next task is to bring home the World Cup in 2027 if you possibly can!”

Sir Keir Starmer also offered his congratulations after England’s victory in Switzerland.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said: “Champions! Congratulations @Lionesses – what a team. What a game. What drama.

“You dug deep when it mattered most and you’ve made the nation proud. History makers.”

Culture secretary Lisa Nandy also gave her reaction to the win, saying: “What an absolutely extraordinary achievement by our Lionesses – once again they have made history and united the country with pride and joy.”