Substitute Chloe Kelly slammed home the winning spot kick for England in a dramatic shootout to complete a remarkable comeback to down world champions Spain 3-1 on penalties in the Euro 2025 final.

The Lionesses stormed back in Basel after going behind in the first half through Mariona Caldentey’s opener, with Alessia Russo’s towering header levelling the match and forcing extra time.

And despite a scare in extra time after Salma Paralluelo’s miss from close range, Sarina Wiegman’s side, playing their third successive major final, gained revenge on Spain after World Cup heartache in 2023 in Sydney.

Hannah Hampton emerged as the player of the match after two spectacular saves in the shootout before Kelly, who had clinched glory at Wembley three years ago in extra time, held her nerve to blast past Cata Coll at St Jakob Park.

“I am so proud of this team. So grateful to wear this badge. So proud to be English,” said the Arsenal star, who was only on the pitch after Lauren James hobbled off before half-time with an ankle issue. “I was cool, I was composed. I knew I was going to hit the back of the net. I don’t miss penalties twice.

“Unbelievable. All the staff behind us and Sarina Wiegman – she has done it again! Unbelievable. It is going to be crazy. I hope the whole of England comes out to support us and shows their love to these girls as they deserve it.”

England have started slowly in matches throughout the tournament, but hit Spain hard early on and could have led through Russo, whose shot from a narrow angle down the right forced Coll into a save, with James unable to connect with the rebound.

open image in gallery Spain’s Mariona Caldentey (hidden) celebrates the opening goal with Alexia Putellas ( PA )

Hampton was also in top form, denying Esther Gonzalez, before Laia Aleixandri’s mistake allowed Lauren Hemp to intercept inside the penalty area, only for Coll to miraculously deny the Lionesses once again.

After Kelly replaced James before the break, Hampton was forced into action to deny the reigning Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati and Caldentey, before Russo left her mark on goal to equalise.

open image in gallery England’s Alessia Russo (centre) celebrates scoring with Ella Toone and Lauren Hemp ( Reuters )

Both sides navigated a tense period of extra time before Beth Mead missed first in the shootout with a retaken spot kick, only for Hampton to haul England back into the contest by brilliantly denying Caldentey and Bonmati.

Captain Leah Williamson missed immediately afterwards, with England only leading 2-1, but Salma Paralluelo shot wide of the target, setting up Kelly for a shot at glory once again.

open image in gallery England's players lift the trophy as they celebrate winning the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 final ( Getty Images )

And her penalty landed in the roof of the net to spark wild scenes of celebration with Wiegman left stunned at a her third successive European title after her spell with Netherlands before taking over England.

She said: “No, I can’t believe it! We said we can win by any means and that’s what we have shown again today. I am so proud of the team and the staff. It is incredible.

open image in gallery England's players lift the trophy as they celebrate winning the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 final ( AFP via Getty Images )

“I just can’t believe it. I have a medal around my neck and we have a trophy. It has been the most chaotic tournament on the pitch – all the challenges we had on the pitch against our opponent.

“From the first game, it was chaos. Losing your first game and becoming European champions is incredible. Football is chaos.”

One of their honours, for surely there will be more to come, is an open-top bus procession along The Mall in London on Tuesday starting at 12.10pm, culminating with a ceremony at the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace at approximately 12.30pm.