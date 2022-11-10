Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Revealed: Most prolific speed cameras in UK in last year

1.74 million drivers were caught by speed cameras on major routes in the last year

Emily Atkinson
Thursday 10 November 2022 16:26
Comments
Convictions for motoring offences in England and Wales rose by more than a fifth last year, new figures show (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Convictions for motoring offences in England and Wales rose by more than a fifth last year, new figures show (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Archive)

Speed cameras on the A40 in northwest London have been identified as the most profilic in the country for catching motorists exceeding the limit, new data reveals.

New figures show that cameras on the busy A-road into London, between Long Drive in Acton and Welland Gardens in Perivale, have caught 49,050 speeding drivers in the last year alone – more than double the number any other camera caught over the 12-month period.

Price comparison website Confused.com sent Freedom of Information requests to each of the UK’s 46 police forces regarding the number of intended prosecutions for speeding offences captured by cameras in their areas.

A stretch along the A40 between Long Drive and Welland Gardens, northwest London, has been identified as having the most prolific speed cameras

(Google Maps)

The research, which compared figures from the 36 forces that responded, revealed that more than 1.74 million drivers were caught by speed cameras on major routes in the last year, amounting £45.7million in fines.

Behind those on the A40 were ‘Gatso’ cameras on the M25 in Surrey and M4 near Bristol, which racked up more than 41,000 speeding offences combined. In fourth and fifth place were the A5460 in Leicester and the M6 near Coventry.

Recommended

Police data showed that, despite the millions of offences logged, only 457,232 were forced to take a £100 fine and three penalty points on their licence, while 698,115 were enrolled on to a speed awareness course. Thousands more, the comparison site believes, will have been elevated to the courts.

A poll of 2,000 drivers also revealed that almost half (44 per cent) have received at least one speeding fine in the past, while almost a quarter (24 per cent) of those caught faced a fine.

The Confused.com survey also found that the average speeding penalty cost motorists around £181.70.

The price comparison site said it hoped the cost-of-living crisis would incentivise drivers to watch their speed more closely to avoid extra financial burden from fines.

Recommended

Confused.com’s car insurance expert, Alex Kindred, said: “A worrying number of drivers are being caught on the roads for speeding, whether it be by Gatso cameras or other speed cameras.

“If you’re faced with a speeding fine, there’s a chance it could be calculated based on your salary, and may be heftier than you first think.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in