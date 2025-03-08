Pro-Palestine protesters gather in Whitehall after police block planned rally

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters began a march near the Houses of Parliament after a planned rally near the BBC’s headquarters was blocked by police.

Protesters were planning to gather outside Broadcasting House in Portland Place, central London, on Saturday.

But police imposed conditions under the Public Order Act to prevent the rally from gathering there as it risked causing “serious disruption” to a nearby synagogue on a Saturday, the Jewish holy day, as congregants attended Shabbat services.

Organisers Palestine Pulse, XR for Palestine and others moved the protest to outside Downing Street instead.

Dozens of protesters were at Parliament Square on Saturday and appeared to be showing support for a man who had scaled Elizabeth Tower, which houses Big Ben, from the edge of a police cordon.

The man, barefoot and holding a Palestine flag, has been perched on a ledge for more than seven hours, and has been spoken to by negotiators who were raised to his level on an aerial ladder platform.

Shouts of “Free Palestine” and “You Are A Hero” could be heard from a small group of supporters who were pinned behind the police cordon at Victoria Embankment.

Officers also imposed a condition on protest activity near Parliament Square to prevent serious disruption, the Metropolitan Police said.

Vehicles were still able to drive there but the pro-Palestine protesters were ordered to move from Bridge Street to Richmond Terrace.

Some of those protesters joined crowds on Whitehall and continued their demonstration into the afternoon.

The Metropolitan Police have been contacted for further comment.