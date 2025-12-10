Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The government has been criticised for failing to “uphold basic rights” of protesters, migrant workers and disabled people.

Dr Mary-Ann Stephenson, the new chair of the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), has written to ministers to urge them to “ensure rights are protected across the nation”.

Dr Stephenson, who took up her post at the beginning of December, highlighted areas where “key human rights” are not being guaranteed for certain groups.

She said: “The government has made commitments to protect everyone’s fundamental human rights.

“While there has been progress in some areas, it is failing to uphold basic rights in others – particularly by permitting heavy-handed responses to peaceful protests, failing to ensure disabled people can access healthcare on a level playing field with others, and allowing labour exploitation to go unchecked for certain workers.

“This failure to uphold key human rights is concerning for each and every one of us. Our everyday rights are not luxuries to be earned, but obligations governments must uphold.

“That’s why we’ve written to ministers to urge them to review our new report and implement outstanding recommendations from the Universal Periodic Review to ensure rights are protected across the nation.”

The watchdog’s latest report follows a warning in August to government from the previous EHRC chairwoman, Baroness Kishwer Falkner, about “heavy-handed policing” which the regulator said risks a “chilling effect” on protest rights amid demonstrations earlier this year about the war in Gaza.

A number of protests took place in Britain throughout the summer ( Getty Images )

Its report on Wednesday – marking Human Rights Day – again raised concerns about protest rights.

The regulator said: “Despite these limits going against international standards, the government has not yet repealed laws – such as the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act and the Public Order Act 2023 – which may disproportionately restrict people’s rights to association, peaceful protest and assembly.”

In October the government announced police would be given greater powers to restrict protests by allowing them to consider the “cumulative impact” of repeated demonstrations.

Hundreds of people have been arrested at pro-Palestinian demonstrations this year.

Elsewhere, the watchdog also stated there are “substantial gaps in improving disabled people’s access to health services”.

It said while there have been various disability strategies and action plans, these had “failed to focus on improving health services for disabled people”, despite data showing they tend to face greater barriers to healthcare and are more often on NHS hospital waiting lists.

The regulator also warned there had been “persistent failings by the government to protect migrant workers from abuse and exploitation, despite access to safe and fair working conditions being a basic human right”.

It said there are “concerning links between increased labour exploitation and certain sponsored work visa schemes for foreign nationals”.

A charity report published in September warned there were hundreds of people working in the UK’s bars, restaurants, hotels and campsites who are suspected to be victims of modern slavery, some with debts as high as £30,000 after being “lured” by promises of a better life, according to a new report.

Unseen said similar abuses evident in the care sector in recent years are now becoming apparent in the hospitality industry, with its helpline recording a sharp rise in potential victims linked to the skilled worker visa route.

The latest report marks the halfway point in the government’s five-year period during which it is expected to improve its human rights record with the next review due in 2027.

The government has been contacted for comment.