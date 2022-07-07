A 15-year-old boy has died and a teenage girl is fighting for life after falling into a quarry in South Wales.

The girl, 14, sustained critical injuries and was taken by air ambulance to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene on Limelkiln Road, Pontypool.

Gwent Police received a report of the incident at around 6.30pm on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A 15-year-old boy from the Pontypool area was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

“A 14-year-old girl from the Blaenavon area sustained critical injuries and was taken to the University Hospital of Wales for treatment by the Welsh Air Ambulance.

“The boy’s next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.”

A spokesperson for Torfaen council told the BBC it was working with the boy’s school to provide support for anyone affected. Local MP Nick Thomas-Symonds suggested the boy went to Abersychansch School.

The council spokesperson said: “Our colleagues from the educational psychology service have been at the school since the start of the day and further support is also on hand from the school counselling service.”

They added that the land on which the incident took place was privately owned.

Mr Thomas-Symonds said the local community was shocked. “Heartbreaking news. My thoughts are with the family of the young boy who has died and I desperately hope for a recovery for the young girl,” he said.

Police appealed for information to assist their investigation into the fall. Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log reference 22002257 or message police on social media. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.