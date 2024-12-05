Update on Queen’s pneumonia recovery as she returns to work after chest infection

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Queen is said to be “tired but on the mend” as she gradually returns to work as she recovers from pneumonia.

Camilla has been forced to cancel several engagements in recent weeks after the palace said she was recovering from a chest infection following her long-haul trip with the King to Australia and Samoa.

It was then revealed on Tuesday that she had in fact contracted pneumonia, and was still suffering from lingering post-viral symptoms.

On Thursday, she shared an update on her recovery as she joined domestic abuse survivors, advocates and staff from Women’s Aid to celebrate the organisation’s 50th anniversary.

She spoke to Alice Liveing, a Women’s Aid ambassador and a survivor of an abusive relationship who appeared in the Queen’s recent documentary about domestic abuse, who said after the event: “She said she was feeling pretty tired and she was on the mend, she (said) was trying to juggle some bits.

“She’s a long-standing supporter of Women’s Aid and, more widely, domestic abuse, it’s very clear it’s very close to her heart. I think the documentary showed that, and even if she’s not 100% she still comes – I think that’s wonderful.”

open image in gallery Queen Camilla speaks to (left to right) Ashley James, Katie Piper and Alice Liveing, Women's Aid ambassadors ( Stuart C. Wilson/PA Wire )

The Queen has had a busy week helping the King host the state visit of the Emir of Qatar over two days.

She missed the outdoor ceremonial welcome for the emir on Horse Guards Parade, waiting in the warm inside Buckingham Palace instead, on doctors’ advice, but attended a lunch, a Royal Collection exhibition and the state banquet.

The Queen contracted her chest infection after a long-haul trip to Australia and Samoa and has pulled out of a series of engagements since then, including the Royal Variety Performance, the Gladiator II premiere and the Remembrance Day Service at The Cenotaph.

In an impromptu speech at the Women’s Aid event, Camilla, who has long campaigned on the issue, vowed to help end domestic abuse and said: “It’s terrible that after 50 years it still has to be eradicated but we are making progress.”

She looked relaxed as she joined the large group of women in London and said in her short speech before cutting the 50th birthday cake: “I’ve talked to many, many women and men all around the country, all around the world, and you hear the same devastating stories time and time again. I was so moved by it.”

open image in gallery She looked relaxed as she joined the large group of women in London before cutting the 50th birthday cake ( Stuart C. Wilson/PA Wire )

She got a loud round of applause when she added: “I’ve no intention now that I’ve started to stop now, I’m determined to put an end to this…”

“We’ve all got to pull together, and start hearing the voices of survivors, it’s so important because every time another survivor hears a voice it inspires them perhaps to get up and say something themselves.”

Among the guests was television presenter Katie Piper, a survivor ambassador for Women’s Aid, who spoke movingly about her own experience and the work of the organisation.