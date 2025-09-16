Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Queen has pulled out of attending the funeral of the Duchess of Kent while she recovers from acute sinusitis.

Duchess Katharine of Kent, the wife of the late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, the Duke of Kent, will be buried on Tuesday at Westminster Cathedral.

Buckingham Palace said it was with “great regret” that Queen Camilla would not be able to join King Charles and other senior royals due to illness, adding her “thoughts and prayers” were with the family.

It comes as the King and Queen will welcome President Donald Trump to the UK in a formal ceremony on Wednesday. A Palace spokesperson added the Queen is said to hope to have recovered sufficiently to be able to attend all elements of Mr Trump’s state visit on Wednesday and Thursday.

open image in gallery Queen Camilla will not attend the Duchess of Kent’s funeral ( PA Wire )

The spokesperson added in a statement: “With great regret, Her Majesty The Queen has withdrawn from attendance at this afternoon’s requiem mass for the Duchess of Kent as she is recovering from acute sinusitis. Her thoughts and prayers will be with The Duke of Kent and all the family.”

The Duke of Kent is said to fully understand Camilla’s decision and has sent his best wishes for a speedy recovery. Camilla is understood to have travelled down from Scotland this morning and is currently en route to Windsor to rest.

Sinusitis is swelling of the sinuses, usually caused by an infection. Symptoms include pain, swelling and tenderness around your cheeks, eyes or forehead, a blocked or runny nose, and a high temperature.

The Duchess died peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on the evening of 4 September, aged 92. Born Katharine Worsley, she was well known for presenting the trophies at Wimbledon. She was also the first member of the royal family to convert to the Roman Catholic faith for more than 300 years.

Her funeral will be a traditional Catholic requiem mass - the first held for a member of the royal family in modern British history. It will be attended by senior royals, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, who previously paid tribute to her.

open image in gallery The bearer party from the Royal Dragoon Guards carry the coffin of the Duchess of Kent into Westminster Cathedral in central London, ahead of her funeral ( PA Wire )

In the message on Kensington Palace’s official social media accounts, they wrote: “Our thoughts today are with the Duke of Kent and his family, particularly George, Helen and Nicholas.

“The duchess worked tirelessly to help others and supported many causes, including through her love of music. She will be a much missed member of the family.”

The message was signed “W & C”.

On Monday, her coffin was taken to Westminster Cathedral ahead of the funeral ceremony for private funeral rites attended by her closest family.