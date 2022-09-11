Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Queen’s coffin has left Balmoral as it begins the long journey to the late monarch’s final resting place.

Draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland and with a wreath of flowers on top, it has remained at rest in the Balmoral ballroom so castle workers can say their last goodbyes.

Queen’s coffin leaves Balmoral as journey to final resting place begins (AP)

The oak coffin was lifted into a hearse on Sunday at 10am by six of the estate’s gamekeepers, who have been tasked with the symbolic gesture, ready for a six-hour journey to Edinburgh.

The oak coffin was lifted into a hearse on Sunday at 10am by six of the estate’s gamekeepers (REUTERS)

The coffin will pass through the village of Ballater (PA)

The Queen’s coffin is heading to Edinburgh on a six-hour journey (BBC)

The late Queen’s daughter, the Princess Royal, was seen looking sombre as she sat with the procession of cars carrying her mother’s coffin.

The late Queen’s daughter, Princess Anne (REUTERS)

Members of the public have gathered in Ballater early to pay their respects to the Queen as they watch her coffin pass by.

The Queen’s coffin passed the shops of the village so local to her in Balmoral as tearful residents bid farewell to their “neighbour” one last time.

Mourners in Ballater shed tears as the Queen’s coffin drove past (Reuters)

People line the street waiting for the funeral cortege carrying Britain's Queen Elizabeth in the village of Ballater (REUTERS)

The village, which lies about eight miles east of Balmoral, will see the royal cortege pass through later on Sunday as it heads to Edinburgh.

Families have been seen setting up picnic chairs and attaching union flags to barriers outside the village’s Glenmuick Church since 7am.

Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward view floral tributes outside Balmoral Castle on Saturday (REUTERS)

The Queen’s coffin will be driven past the church at a walking pace to allow people to pay respects.

Reverend David Barr said locals regarded the Windsors as “like neighbours”, particularly as the Queen had been coming to Balmoral Castle since she was a girl, and people in the area had long-standing relationships with the estate.

He said: “When she comes up here, and she goes through those gates, I believe the royal part of her stays mostly outside.

“And as she goes in, she was able to be a wife, a loving wife, a loving mum, a loving gran and then later on a loving great gran - and aunty - and be normal.

(PA Graphics)

“Now 70 years, she’s given her life, even up to the very last day, she’s given us service.

“So, here in the village, we want to give back, (and) by allowing the royal family to come here and go into the shops and have a cup of coffee and not be bothered.

“That’s what this community has done for 70 years.”

Floral tributes are placed in Ballater, Scotland ahead of the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth arrives (AP)

He added: “As you stand here today and you watch Her Majesty pass, that will be very tangible and be very real for people, and I think that will bring on an overwhelming amount of emotion.”

There will be “overwhelming emotion” when the Queen’s coffin passes through the Aberdeenshire village of Ballater, where many local people knew her, the local minister has said.

More follows....