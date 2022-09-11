Queen death - latest: ‘Poignant’ journey for Elizabeth II to begin today from Balmoral to final resting place
Queen’s oak coffin to be transported by six of Balmoral estate’s gamekeepers
The final journey for Queen Elizabeth II will begin today as her coffin will be taken in a 100-mile “poignant” journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh.
Draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland and with a wreath of flowers on top, the Queen’s coffin has remained at rest in Balmoral so estate workers can say their last goodbyes to the late monarch.
The oak coffin will be lifted onto a hearse at 10am by six of Balmoral estate’s gamekeepers tasked with the symbolic six-hour journey to Edinburgh.
Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon said the “poignant” journey, which will see the Queen’s coffin transported to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, will give the public a chance to “mark our country’s shared loss”.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Prince and Princess of Wales were earlier united in grief as they went on a walkabout close to the Windsor Castle.
Harry and Meghan joined William and Kate in public for the first time since the Queen’s Jubilee in June, as they inspected tributes.
What does the ‘Queen Consort’ mean and what is Camilla’s new title?
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest child, formerly the Prince of Wales, has ascended the throne to become King Charles III of the United Kingdom.
So, with Charles as King, what does this mean for the Duchess of Cornwall’s title? Here’s how Camilla Parker Bowles’ title has changed.
The Duchess, who has been married to King Charles since 2005, has not become Queen because the throne can only be inherited and cannot be taken by members who married into the royal family.
However, earlier this year Queen Elizabeth II announced that it was her “sincere wish” that the Duchess of Cornwall be known as Queen Consort when the Prince of Wales becomes king, reports my colleague Saman Javed .
What does the Queen Consort mean?
Royals in tears greeting well-wishers at Queen’s Balmoral home
Members of the royal family wiped away tears as they read some of the thousands of tributes to the Queen left at the gates of Balmoral.
Prince Andrew joined his siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and other senior royals to greet well-wishers after attending a private memorial church service on Saturday.
Dressed in a black suit, Prince Andrew, who has taken a step back from public life after his car-crash Newsnight interview over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, said: “We’ve been allowed one day, now we start the process of handing her on.”
The Princess Royal‘s children, Peter Philips and Zara Tindall, also came to see the messages left by the public, as did the Countess of Wessex, her daughter Lady Louise Windsor, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.
My colleague Holly Bancroft reports from Balmoral:
What will happen today?
Sunday marks D-Day + 2 or D+2 in the plans for the aftermath of the Queen’s death, codenamed London Bridge. Here is a timeline of events expected to happen today:
10am: The cortege is expected to leave Balmoral Castle - where the Queen died on Thursday.
Well-wishers are expected to gather along the route the cortege will take as it travels from Balmoral to the Scottish capital.
10.12am: It will first head to the nearby town on Ballater in Aberdeenshire, passing along the A93.
Tributes will be led by the Lord-Lieutenants of Aberdeenshire, as well as senior officers and councillors. The cortege will then travel along the A93, through Aboyne, Banchory and Drumoak.
11.20am: It is then expected to arrive in Aberdeen about an hour later, where the Lord Provost of Aberdeen, in his role as Lord-Lieutenant, will lead a tribute at Duthie Park.
2pm: The cortege will arrive in Dundee at about 2pm, after travelling south along the A90.
Members of the public are being invited to pay their respects in safe standing areas along the A90 Forfar Road and Kingsway.
4pm: The cortege will then head to Edinburgh, where first minister Nicola Sturgeon and other party leaders in Scotland are expected to observe the coffin as it goes past the Scottish parliament.
All the pavements along the route from the north of the city to the Scottish parliament will be lined with barriers to allow the public to view from there.
From there, the coffin will be taken into the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it will remain for the night.
Australia declares a bank holiday for national day of mourning for Queen
Australia will have a bank holiday to mark a national day of mourning for the late Queen following her state funeral.
Prime minister Anthony Albanese said he and governor-general David Hurley will travel to the UK in coming days to attend the funeral on September 19.
When they return to Canberra, a memorial service will held in parliament’s Great Hall on September 22 to commence the “one-off” bank holiday and national day of mourning, Mr Albanese said.
Mr Albanese pointed to attempts to achieve an Indigenous voice to parliament when asked if Australia’s link to the monarchy presented an “ongoing challenge” to achieving reconciliation with its First Nations people.
“I believe that the constitutional change that I have very clearly identified as my priority in this term of parliament is the recognition of First Nations people in our constitution,” he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s Insiders programme on Sunday morning.
More in this report:
Queen’s coffin to begin journey to its final resting place
The Queen’s coffin will begin its journey to its final resting place when it travels from Balmoral to Edinburgh.
Draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland and with a wreath of flowers on top, it has remained at rest in the Balmoral ballroom so the late monarch’s loyal Balmoral estate workers can say their last goodbyes.
The oak coffin will be lifted into a hearse on Sunday at 10am by six of the estate’s gamekeepers, who have been tasked with the symbolic gesture, ready for a six-hour journey to Edinburgh.
Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon said the “poignant” journey, which will see the Queen’s coffin transported to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, would give the public a chance to come together to “mark our country’s shared loss”.
On Saturday, the royal family received the condolences of well-wishers when they viewed floral tributes left in memory of the late Queen at her homes of Balmoral and Windsor Castle.
Read the details here:
Musical stars pay their tributes to the Queen
Musical stars including Sir Elton John, Sir Rod Stewart and Sir Paul McCartney all reflected on their encounters and experiences of performing for the Queen.
Sir Paul shared decades of intimate memories with the monarch that had come “flooding back” after her death, which stretched from 1965 to 2018, when he had made her “giggle slightly”.
Sir Elton dedicated his final live show in Toronto on Thursday to the Queen, as did pop megastar Harry Styles, who encouraged audiences at his show at Madison Square Garden to applaud the monarch’s seven decades of service.
Dame Vera Lynn’s daughter, Victoria Lewis-Jones, said her mother would have been “terribly upset” about the news of the monarch’s death, having known her since the late monarch’s 16th birthday.
In a statement shared with PA, Ms Lewis-Jones recalled her mother’s experiences with the monarch and their shared dedication to charitable work.
PA
Catherine Zeta-Jones: Queen’s death made actor 'homesick but proud of my heritage'
Catherine Zeta-Jones says she felt like she “lost a real family member” following the death of the Queen, and that the news had made her “homesick” but “proud of my heritage”.
The Welsh actress, 52, said the monarch had been “a real inspiration” and a figure of “power and respect”.
Speaking at the Disney’s D23 Expo on Saturday, Zeta-Jones said she had called her family back home and “felt like a little piece of me had gone”.
“I’m a big royalist and I love the royal family and what they do for our country,” she told the PA news agency.
“As a girl growing up in Wales, in Britain, in the UK, I had my mum who was the strongest, safest person to be with but I also had a queen.
“And I don’t just mean that she was a queen sitting on a throne, we’re at Disney where queens and princesses are the topic du jour, but a woman who was a real inspiration.
“I’m in a country that has never had a woman as a figure of leadership, of power and of respect, and so I shall miss her dearly.”
Read the details here:
Antigua and Barbuda PM says he will hold republic referendum within three years
The prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda has said following the Queen’s death he will call for a referendum on the country becoming a republic within three years.
The Caribbean country is one of 14 nations to retain the British monarch as their head of state, with prime minister Gaston Browne signing a document confirming Charles’ status as the new King.
But minutes later, he said he would push for a republic referendum after indicating such a move earlier this year during a visit by the Earl and Countess of Wessex.
Mr Browne told ITV: “This is not an act of hostility or any difference between Antigua and Barbuda and the monarchy, but it is the final step to complete that circle of independence, to ensure that we are truly a sovereign nation.
“I’d say probably within the next three years,” he added, when asked for a timeframe on the referendum.
More in this report:
Charles to be proclaimed King in ceremony at Cardiff Castle
Charles is to be proclaimed King at a ceremony at Cardiff Castle today.
The former Prince of Wales ascended to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday.
He was then formally proclaimed King at a historic ceremony in St James’s Palace following a meeting of the accession council during which Charles swore an oath to privy counsellors.
Proclamations will take place in other parts of the UK, including Wales, at about midday today.
Up to 2,000 people will be allowed to attend the event, with spaces inside the grounds available on a first come, first served basis. Gates are expected to open at 10am.
Several main roads through the city centre are due to be closed between 7am and 2pm.
Read the details here:
New monarch receives support from Blair
Hailing praises for the newly proclaimed King, former premier Sir Tony Blair said Charles III was well prepared for what lay ahead.
Writing in The Sunday Times, he said: “I feel for King Charles at this moment of heavy responsibility. But I also believe in him.
“Reinforced by his mother’s example, his attachment to duty is clear. He is an intelligent, caring and good man. His sense of service to his people and his love for them will be as profound as hers.
“Do not imagine for an instant that in the long years past he has not watched, absorbed and thought about what it means to be king. He is well prepared and, I have no doubt, resilient for the task ahead.”
