The final journey for Queen Elizabeth II will begin today as her coffin will be taken in a 100-mile “poignant” journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh.

Draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland and with a wreath of flowers on top, the Queen’s coffin has remained at rest in Balmoral so estate workers can say their last goodbyes to the late monarch.

The oak coffin will be lifted onto a hearse at 10am by six of Balmoral estate’s gamekeepers tasked with the symbolic six-hour journey to Edinburgh.

Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon said the “poignant” journey, which will see the Queen’s coffin transported to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, will give the public a chance to “mark our country’s shared loss”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Prince and Princess of Wales were earlier united in grief as they went on a walkabout close to the Windsor Castle.

Harry and Meghan joined William and Kate in public for the first time since the Queen’s Jubilee in June, as they inspected tributes.