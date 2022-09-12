Queen’s four children join solemn march behind mother’s coffin in Edinburgh

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Queen’s four children have joined a royal procession behind her coffin as it’s taken to St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward all joined the Royal Mile from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to the cathedral where the late monarch will lie in state for 24 hours.

All four siblings were dressed in military uniform, except Prince Andrew who wore a suit. According to sources he will not wear uniform for most ceremonial events during the period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward follow the hearse carrying the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Edinburgh, Scotland (REUTERS)

The royal siblings walked in a line behind the hearse carrying their mother’s coffin and a few steps behind will by Anne’s husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Following in a car are the Queen Consort and the Countess of Wessex.

Tens of thousands of people stood for hours in the blazing sunshine to catch a glimpse of the Queen’s cortège. People from all over the world have been thrust together in the huge crowds, united by the royal family.

Prince Andrew was not in military uniform during the procession (REUTERS)

The King wore 10 medals as he led the procession with his brother the Duke of York donning eight. Charles wore a full-day ceremonial uniform with the rank of Field Marshal - carrying a Field Marshal baton presented to him by the Queen when he took up the role in 2012.

As a non-working member of the royal family, the Duke of York will not wear uniform except as a special mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II at the final vigil in Westminster Hall, sources said.

The new Prince of Wales and his brother Prince Harry did not take part in the procession that will follow the Queen's coffin as it is moved from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to Edinburgh's St Giles' Cathedral later on Monday.

Royal guards carry Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at the start of the procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse (Getty Images)

This morning the King gave his first address to Parliament as monarch and vowed to uphold the nation’s “vital parliamentary traditions” in his first visit to parliament as the new monarch following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

“I cannot help but feel the weight of history which surrounds us and which reminds of the vital parliamentary traditions,” said the new King.

Referring to parliament as “the living and breathing instrument of our democracy”, he said the Queen had pledged to maintain “the precious principles of constitutional government that lie at the heart of our nation”.

A service to celebrate the Queen's life will be held at 3pm and from 5pm members of the public will be able to view the coffin which will lie at rest in the cathedral for 24 hours. Those attending are warned it is likely to involve standing for a number of hours.

The King will also travel to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where he will have an audience with Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. He and the Queen Consort will then attend the Scottish Parliament where members will deliver a motion of condolence.

In the evening, King Charles will hold a vigil with other members of the Royal Family at St Giles' Cathedral, where the Queen will lie at rest.