The late Queen is leaving Buckingham Palace for the last time, in a gun carriage bearing her coffin.

The solemn procession was heading for Westminster Hall, where it was timed to arrive at 3pm.

The Queen will then lie in state there until her funeral on Monday.

Just three months after the nation celebrated her platinum jubilee, the Queen died six days ago at Balmoral , aged 96.

Draped in a royal standard, the gun carriage of King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery was followed by King Charles III, Princes William and Harry, Princess Anne, marching in step.

They were followed by Peter Phillips, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of Gloucester and the Earl of Snowdon.

The imperial state crown on a velvet cushion lay on top of the coffin, with a wreath of flowers.

Procession viewing areas open to the public along the route were full, and silence fell among the thousands-strong crowd as a muffled drum draped in black was beaten at 75 paces per minute.

The Band of the Scots Guards and the Band of the Grenadier Guards played funeral marches throughout the procession, starting with Beethoven’s Funeral March No.1.

