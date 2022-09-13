Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The RAF plane carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has touched down in London, as the late monarch makes her final journey to Buckingham Palace.

Up to a million mourners are expected to pay their respects to the Queen and her seven-decade reign as she lies-in-state at Westminster Hall, with queues already forming in the capital and crowds lining the A40 to view the hearse carrying her coffin.

As convoys of black cars carrying dignitaries including leader of the Commons Penny Mordaunt arrived at Buckingham Palace, a crowd of well-wishers swelled outside its gates, braving the rain to greet the late monarch’s coffin.

As the hearse departed Edinburgh’s St Giles’ Cathedral on Tuesday afternoon, where tens of thousands queued to view the Queen’s coffin as it lay shrouded in the Lion Rampart and flag of St Andrews, the crowds of mourners lining the streets of the Scottish capital broke into solemn applause.

Anne, the Princess Royal, was in a car following the procession as it travelled to Edinburgh Airport, first passing along the Royal Mile and beneath the shadow of Edinburgh Castle, saying in a statement that it had “been an honour and a privilege” to accompany her late mother on her final journeys.

“Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting,” Princess Anne said. “We will all share unique memories.

“I offer my thanks to each and every one who share our sense of loss. We may have been reminded how much of her presence and contribution to our national identity we took for granted.”

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon and Scottish Secretary Alister Jack were at the airport as the coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II was carried on to the RAF plane, while the Royal Regiment performed the national anthem.

Nearly six million people attempted to track the flight as it made the 400-mile journey to RAF Northolt in west London, according to FlightRadar, whose website briefly crashed as a result.

Awaiting the coffin on the tarmac as it touched down just before 7pm, beneath overcast skies, were prime minister Liz Truss and defence secretary Ben Wallace.

Members of the Guard of Honour presented arms as the Queen’s Colour Squadron slowly carried the coffin down a ramp from the aircraft. The guard then lowered the King’s Colour for The Royal Air Force in salute.

The Queen’s coffin is carried off a plane by the Queen’s Colour Squadron at RAF Northolt (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)

King Charles III and the Queen Consort also touched down at RAF Northolt shortly prior and made their way to Buckingham Palace, following a visit to Northern Ireland – the first by a king in 80 years.

Speaking with Northern Ireland's political leaders at the royal residence of Hillsborough Castle, the new monarch said the late Queen was aware of her position in bringing together divided communities “whom history had separated”.

“Through all those years, she never ceased to pray for the best of times for this place and for its people, whose stories she knew, whose sorrows our family had felt, and for whom she had a great affection and regard,” the King said.

“My mother felt deeply, I know, the significance of the role she herself played in bringing together those whom history had separated, and in extending a hand to make possible the healing of long-held hurts.”

He added: “Now, with that shining example before me, and with God’s help, I take up my new duties resolved to seek the welfare of all the inhabitants of Northern Ireland.”

The Queen’s coffin will be greeted at Buckingham Palace by the King’s Guard and will be placed in the Bow Room overnight on Tuesday, where the late monarch traditionally hosted heads of state upon their arrival to the UK. Her coffin will then be taken to Westminster by gun carriage on Wednesday afternoon.