‘A very special moment in time’: Hundreds of thousands pack Edinburgh streets for Queen’s coffin procession
Crowds watched in respectful hush as Queen’s children, led by King Charles III, walked behind hearse carrying late monarch to St Giles’ Cathedral
Clutching a bunch of white roses and hydrangeas, Amy Stevenson stood amid the hundreds of thousands of mourners crammed into the Royal Mile.
“They are actually my wedding bouquet. I thought it would be nice to bring them up and lay them for the Queen,” she explained .
Amy Stevenson, née Manchini, who had got married on Sunday at Portobello Beach near Edinburgh, explained she had chosen the white colour to “represent our loved ones that had passed”.
She stood patiently among the surging crowds, who were packed so tightly together that they could not move up and down the street. They waited and then watched in near-silence for the Queen’s coffin procession to pass by, followed by her children - King Charles, the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.
Camilla, the Queen Consort, and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, followed the hearse in a car as it travelled from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, where it will lie in state for 24 hours before being taken to London.
Under the blazing sunshine, people from around the world had been thrust together in the huge crowds, united by the royal family.
Even for those were working, there was a sense this was an important communal experience.
A G4S steward, who was helping to manage the crowds, loaded the live stream of the procession on her phone to narrate its progress to the patiently waiting crowd.
“We are moving guys, we are moving,” she declared, adding: “I’m doing a service to the people.”
A NewsHub TV presenter from New Zealand, Patrick Gower, who was there to film the procession, took photos for a group of ladies who had come from Glasgow and Edinburgh.
Wilma, who had organised the day out for the group, said they wanted to come and show their respects.
“Many people speak and they don’t follow up with actions, but the Queen was right on it,” she said.
She had been on the Royal Mile with friends Fiona, Elizabeth Ray, and Margaret from 11am. “My mother named me Elizabeth R after the Queen. I’m here for my mum as well as myself,” Elizabeth said.
Residents and people with hotel rooms along that overlooked the street hung out of their windows in anticipation of the procession going past. Guns began to go off every minute to mark the movement of the convoy as it inched every closer.
Eventually the crowd grew silent as they caught a glimse of two mounted police officers. who were leading the Queen’s cortege. A polite smattering of applause broke out as the hearse finally approached and the royal family solemnly processed past.
It was a “history being made” for IT technician Derek Fraser, 50, who had brought his son, daughter, and his son’s friend to watch the procession.
They had got the bus on Monday morning from Falkirk and found a position by the barriers at around 11am. “My daughter is hoping to study history at university and I wanted her to be here,” he said.
“It’s a very special moment in time. It’s hard to think of what it’ll be like without her,” his daughter, Brooke, 15, said.
Irene Hamilton, 77, and Shona McManaus, 80, had packed bread rolls filled with Applewood smoked cheese, a tuperware of dates and some water to keep them going throughout the day.
“If we really get weak, I’ve got Twirls,” said Ms Hamilton, pulling the chocolate bars out of her handbag.
Ms McManaus’s son was driving one of the cars in the procession and the sisters were hoping to catch sight of him as well as the royals.
“There is so many touring, and changing, and going to different places. Charles and Camilla must be exhausted and I take my hat off to them,” Ms Hamilton added.
“The whole thing is just incredible,” Ms McManaus said. She recalled how her aunt has spent some time as a nurse at Buckingham Palace, saying: “She said Andrew and Edward used to chase each other round the corridors the Palace when they were young.”
Alfonso Ramirez, 60, and Beth Willman, 60, self-proclaimed royalists from Colorado, were in Edinburgh to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary.
“She was just such a classy woman. The Queen of the world,” Mr Ramirez said.
They had changed their plans so they could travel on to Balmoral castle to lay flowers. “It’s a once in a lifetime experince,” Mr Ramirez said.
The Queen’s coffin will now lie in rest at St Giles’ cathedral in Edinburgh before being flown to London on Tuesday afternoon.
Debbie MacDonald, 45, and Joann Brown, 52, were determined that they would make it in to the cathedral to pay their respects.
“We will be staying if needs be till midnight. We will not be moving until we have been into St Giles,” Ms Brown said.
“We want to reflect what a fantastic role model and inspiration woman she really was. She was our defender of the faith,” she added. “We will never ever see the likes of Her Majesty again.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies