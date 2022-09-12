Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Clutching a bunch of white roses and hydrangeas, Amy Stevenson stood amid the hundreds of thousands of mourners crammed into the Royal Mile.

“They are actually my wedding bouquet. I thought it would be nice to bring them up and lay them for the Queen,” she explained .

Amy Stevenson, née Manchini, who had got married on Sunday at Portobello Beach near Edinburgh, explained she had chosen the white colour to “represent our loved ones that had passed”.

She stood patiently among the surging crowds, who were packed so tightly together that they could not move up and down the street. They waited and then watched in near-silence for the Queen’s coffin procession to pass by, followed by her children - King Charles, the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Camilla, the Queen Consort, and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, followed the hearse in a car as it travelled from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, where it will lie in state for 24 hours before being taken to London.

The Queen’s coffin was followed by King Charles, the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward (PA)

Under the blazing sunshine, people from around the world had been thrust together in the huge crowds, united by the royal family.

Even for those were working, there was a sense this was an important communal experience.

A G4S steward, who was helping to manage the crowds, loaded the live stream of the procession on her phone to narrate its progress to the patiently waiting crowd.

“We are moving guys, we are moving,” she declared, adding: “I’m doing a service to the people.”

A NewsHub TV presenter from New Zealand, Patrick Gower, who was there to film the procession, took photos for a group of ladies who had come from Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Amy Stevenson, who got married on Sunday, planned to lay her wedding bouquet at St Giles’ cathedral for the Queen (The Independent)

Wilma, who had organised the day out for the group, said they wanted to come and show their respects.

“Many people speak and they don’t follow up with actions, but the Queen was right on it,” she said.

She had been on the Royal Mile with friends Fiona, Elizabeth Ray, and Margaret from 11am. “My mother named me Elizabeth R after the Queen. I’m here for my mum as well as myself,” Elizabeth said.

Thousands of people packed the Royal Mile to watch the procession (PA)

Residents and people with hotel rooms along that overlooked the street hung out of their windows in anticipation of the procession going past. Guns began to go off every minute to mark the movement of the convoy as it inched every closer.

Eventually the crowd grew silent as they caught a glimse of two mounted police officers. who were leading the Queen’s cortege. A polite smattering of applause broke out as the hearse finally approached and the royal family solemnly processed past.

Nathan Ramsay, 12, Dexter Fraser, 12, his father Derek, 50, and his sister Brooke, 15 (from left to right) (The Independent)

It was a “history being made” for IT technician Derek Fraser, 50, who had brought his son, daughter, and his son’s friend to watch the procession.

They had got the bus on Monday morning from Falkirk and found a position by the barriers at around 11am. “My daughter is hoping to study history at university and I wanted her to be here,” he said.

“It’s a very special moment in time. It’s hard to think of what it’ll be like without her,” his daughter, Brooke, 15, said.

(PA)

Irene Hamilton, 77, and Shona McManaus, 80, had packed bread rolls filled with Applewood smoked cheese, a tuperware of dates and some water to keep them going throughout the day.

“If we really get weak, I’ve got Twirls,” said Ms Hamilton, pulling the chocolate bars out of her handbag.

Ms McManaus’s son was driving one of the cars in the procession and the sisters were hoping to catch sight of him as well as the royals.

Irene Hamilton, 77 (right) and her sister Shona McManaus, 80 (left) (The Independent)

“There is so many touring, and changing, and going to different places. Charles and Camilla must be exhausted and I take my hat off to them,” Ms Hamilton added.

“The whole thing is just incredible,” Ms McManaus said. She recalled how her aunt has spent some time as a nurse at Buckingham Palace, saying: “She said Andrew and Edward used to chase each other round the corridors the Palace when they were young.”

Alfonso Ramirez, 60, and Beth Willman, 60, self-proclaimed royalists from Colorado, were in Edinburgh to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary.

Alfonso Ramirez and Beth Willman from Colorado were on holiday in Edinburgh (The Independent )

“She was just such a classy woman. The Queen of the world,” Mr Ramirez said.

They had changed their plans so they could travel on to Balmoral castle to lay flowers. “It’s a once in a lifetime experince,” Mr Ramirez said.

The Queen’s coffin will now lie in rest at St Giles’ cathedral in Edinburgh before being flown to London on Tuesday afternoon.

Debbie MacDonald, 45, and Joann Brown, 52, were determined that they would make it in to the cathedral to pay their respects.

Joann Brown (left) and Debbie MacDonald (right) said the Queen was an inspirational woman of faith (The Independent)

“We will be staying if needs be till midnight. We will not be moving until we have been into St Giles,” Ms Brown said.

“We want to reflect what a fantastic role model and inspiration woman she really was. She was our defender of the faith,” she added. “We will never ever see the likes of Her Majesty again.”