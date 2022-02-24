Queen postpones more virtual meetings due to Covid symptoms

The Queen has postponed two virtual meetings following her Covid diagnosis, according to Buckingham Palace.

The 95-year-old monarch tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

A spokesman said: “The two virtual audiences that had previously been scheduled to take place today will now be rescheduled for a later date.

“Her Majesty is continuing with light duties. No other engagements are scheduled for this week.”

The Queen cancelled meetings earlier this week because she was not feeling well enough.

There are concerns for her health, given her age, Covid diagnosis, and recent health scare – which saw her spend three months resting on doctors’ orders.

The Queen is set to meet hundreds of dignitaries when she hosts the Diplomatic Reception at Windsor on 2 March.

She is also due to attend Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Service on 14 March, followed by her late husband Prince Philip’s memorial service at the end of the month.

