The Queen has held her weekly telephone audience with Boris Johnson despite having contracted coronavirus, Buckingham Palace has said.

The 95-year-old monarch had cancelled virtual audiences on Tuesday as she continued to suffer from mild cold-like symptoms, after testing positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

But a palace spokesman said on Wednesday: “Her Majesty did speak to the prime minister this evening.”

The Queen’s advanced age, Covid diagnosis, and recent health scare – which saw her spend three months resting, on doctors’ orders – mean her medical team will currently be keeping a close eye on her progress.

But being well enough to speak to the prime minister will likely be taken as an encouraging sign.

In the autumn, she pulled out of attending the Cop26 climate change summit, the Festival of Remembrance and then the Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph service due to a sprained back.

The Queen now regularly uses a walking stick and has been pictured looking frailer recently, which she herself appeared to acknowledge last week when she remarked during a Windsor Castle audience: “Well, as you can see, I can't move.”

The head of state faces a major engagement next Wednesday, when she is due to host the annual Diplomatic Reception and meet hundreds of dignitaries at Windsor.

As the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, she has held weekly audiences with 13 British prime ministers prior to Mr Johnson.

There will have been much for the pair to discuss, with the government seeking to navigate the escalating crisis in Ukraine and the prime minister remaining embroiled in his own domestic turmoil as a result of the Partygate scandal.

