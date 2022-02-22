Queen cancels virtual engagements due to Covid symptoms

The Queen will not undertake planned virtual engagements today as she is still suffering from mild cold-like symptoms due to Covid, Buckingham Palace said.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “As Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties.”

It is understood further engagements over the coming week, such as her weekly conversation with the prime minister, will be decided upon nearer the time.

The Queen had no public engagements in the diary this week except for some scheduled video meetings, The BBC reported.

The palace announced on Sunday that the Queen had tested positive for coronavirus.

“Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week,” a statement said.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”

A virtual audience with the Queen to receive the Ambassador of Finland Jukka Siukosaari, accompanied by Mariella Siukosaari at Buckingham Palace last week. (Getty Images)

The announcement came after Prince Charles tested positive for the virus on 10 February, the second time he had caught Covid.

A number of people have reportedly tested positive at Windsor Castle where the Queen lives.