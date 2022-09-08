Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britain enters a 10 day period of national mourning on Friday, after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Her Majesty died on Thursday aged 96, hours after Buckingham Palace announced she was under medical supervision.

An official period of mourning will have an impact on a number of instutions over the coming days, as the UK formally pays its respects to the country’s longest serving monarch.

Prime minister Liz Truss will lead MPs’ tributes Friday afternoon, and the House of Commons will sit on Saturday to allow as many as possible to offer their respects.

In an election-style purdah, there will be no government policy announcements or speeches during the period of mourning, but the day-to-day business of government - such as the provision of services and publication of statistics and factual information - will continue.

Public-facing civil servants will be told to wear sombre dress, with those taking part in ceremonial events wearing mourning dress.

While schools will not close their doors, it will be made clear that they can make arrangements to acknowledge set moments during the period of mourning should they wish to.

Ms Truss chaired a meeting on Thursday evening of ministers whose departments will be involved in the ceremonial leading up to the Queen’s funeral, including defence secretary Ben Wallace, as well as operational police commanders and members of the Royal Household.

There will be regular ministerial meetings during the mourning period chaired by Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Nadhim Zahawi.

The Cabinet Office said mourning guidance will be published on Friday morning.

Kit Malthouse, secretary of state for education, said: “I offer my deepest condolences to the King and Royal Family upon the sad death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. The entire nation will mourn with them as we contemplate her remarkable rein.”

“By her grace and dignity, Her Majesty touched the lives of millions, and she will live on in our hearts.”

In response to the Queen’s death planned strikes by rail and postal workers have been called off.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union were due to walk out on September 15 and 17 in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) also called off planned strikes.

The Communication Workers Union which were due to have a 48-hour walkout on Friday in a dispute over pay and conditions but have also cancelled.

General secretary Dave Ward said: "Following the very sad news of the passing of the Queen and out of respect for her service to the country and her family, the union has decided to call off tomorrow’s planned strike action."

Lights are set to be dimmed across the country and abroad following the death of the Queen.

Theatres across the UK and landmarks including the Eiffel Tower are set to switch off their lights as a mark of respect.