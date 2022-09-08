What happens to sport now the Queen has died?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, has died at the age of 96.

A period of mourning is underway in what is an unprecedented time for the country.

It may also have an impact on professional sport, on what was set to be a busy weekend of action.

There is no mandate to cancel sporting events and it is up to individual sports to decide whether it is appropriate to continue with their schedules.

Nothing has yet been cancelled but here are the major sporting events being held this weekend and how they may be impacted by the Queen’s death.

Football

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad went ahead on Thursday evening at Old Trafford. There was a minute’s silence before kick-off and the players wore black armbands.

West Ham also played FCSB in their scheduled Europa Conference League match, with players wearing armbands and a minute’s silence was held before kick-off.

Arsenal and FC Zurich held a minute’s silence at half-time to respect the Queen’s passing, with players wearing armbands in the second half.

There were nine Premier League fixtures scheduled across the weekend, starting with the west London derby between Fulham and Chelsea on Saturday lunchtime.

Given the scheduling of the Qatar World Cup in November, there are few if any free windows in the season in which to rearrange fixtures if the Premier League is cancelled this weekend.

The opening weekend of the Women’s Super League was also set to take place this weekend as well as Football League fixtures across England.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland also had fixtures set to be played this weekend.

There are European fixtures scheduled to take place next week, with Liverpool, Rangers, Chelsea and Manchester City hosting Champions League matches across Tuesday and Wednesday. Arsenal then host a Europa League match on Thursday.

Cricket

England’s final Test match of the summer began on Thursday against South Africa at the Oval. Friday's play, along with all scheduled matches in the Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy, will not take place, the England and Wales Cricket Board has said.

Rugby Union

The opening weekend of the Premiership season was scheduled to take place across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Northampton announced the postponement of their Premiership Rugby Cup clash against Saracens scheduled for Thursday evening.

Formula One

The Italian Grand Prix at Monza is set to still go ahead as planned.

Tennis

The US Open men’s and women’s singles finals are set to go ahead in New York across Saturday and Sunday night.

The tournament will pay tribute to the Queen with a moment of silence and a photo montage ahead of the first women’s semi-final on Thursday evening.

Golf

The PGA Championship got underway at Wentworth on Thursday, but play was suspended after news broke for the remainder of Round 1, with all facilities in the Championship Village closing with immediate effect.

Furthermore, the DP World Tour confirmed play would not resume on Friday either with the course and practice facilities to remain closed.

Horse Racing

The Queen had a passion for horse racing and while there are no major meets scheduled this weekend, other events were scheduled at courses across the country.

Racing at Southwell and Chelmsford was immediately suspended upon the announcement from the Palace on Thursday.

Boxing

The undisputed title fight between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall was scheduled to take place at the O2 arena in London on Saturday night.

Cycling

The Tour of Britain was set to conclude on the Dorset coast and the Isle of Man this weekend.