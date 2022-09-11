Queen’s coffin arrives at Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh after long journey

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The hearse bearing the Queen’s coffin has arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh where it will remain overnight, following the journey by road from Balmoral.

The Queen’s cortege received a guard of honour by the King’s Bodyguard for Scotland (Royal Company of Archers) as it entered the palace.

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth at The Royal Mile in Edinburgh (REUTERS)

The Duke of York, and the Duke and Duchess of Wessex, received the Queen’s coffin at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh after a six-hour drive from Balmoral on Sunday.

Around 50 members of palace staff had gathered in the courtyard to greet the Queen’s cortege. The guard then left via Queen’s Drive.

As the royal convoy travelled down the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, the crowd fell silent in respect for the Queen as her coffin passed. Moments later, a round of applause and cheers broke out across the crowd.

Earlier, the royal procession passed over the Queensferry Crossing on its way to the Scottish capital.

Crowds watched the cortege as it arrived after a six hour journey (Getty Images)

The convoy, led by the hearse carrying the Queen’s coffin, crossed the River Forth from Fife around six hours after leaving Balmoral.

Up river from the original Forth road and rail crossings, the structure was officially opened by the Queen on September 4 2017, 53 years to the day after she opened the adjacent Forth Road Bridge.

People lined the streets in the Scottish capital (Getty Images)

Floral tributes were thrown into the path of the Queen’s coffin as thousands of people turned out to pay their respects as the monarch began the journey to her final resting place.

Her oak coffin, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland with a wreath of Balmoral flowers on top, began its six-hour trip from the Queen’s summer sanctuary in the Highlands to Edinburgh on Sunday morning.

The hearse carrying the coffin, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passing through the outskirts of Edinburgh (PA)

The former monarch did not travel alone - the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence were in a limousine as part of a procession directly behind her.

A single motorbike police outrider led the way as the hearse, followed by six vehicles, travelled at a stately pace through the Aberdeenshire countryside.

At one point, as the cortege travelled through Dundee, a lone long-stemmed flower could be seen on the hearse windscreen and in a rural part of the route farmers paid homage to the Queen with tractors lined up in a field.

The coffin was removed from the hearse at Holyroodhouse (REUTERS)

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, said he sympathised with those reminded of the death of a loved one in his Sunday sermon at Canterbury Cathedral.

He said: “Many people will be navigating their way around the raw and ragged edges of grief today.

“All because of the Queen. But many families as well will have lost loved ones or been reminded of the loss of loved ones this week.

“Their grief may well feel all the more painful during this time of national and international mourning for loss is overwhelming to the person bereaved.”

The First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, paid tribute to the Queen, calling her “extraordinary”.

In a tweet, she said: “A sad and poignant moment as Her Majesty, The Queen leaves her beloved Balmoral for the final time.

“Today, as she makes her journey to Edinburgh, Scotland will pay tribute to an extraordinary woman.”

More follows...