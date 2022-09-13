Almost half of Britons say they have cried over Queen’s death

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Almost half of people in Britain have cried over the death of Queen Elizabeth II, according to a new survey.

Some 44 per cent said they had had shed tears or welled up in the wake of the monarch dying, a YouGov poll of over 3,200 British adults found.

Her Majesty died peacefully on 8 September at Balmoral Castle in Scotland aged 96.

Her funeral is set to take place on Monday, which will be a national bank holiday.

Almost 90 per cent of people think it is a good idea to have a bank holiday on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

According to a YouGov survey, 86 per cent of British adults thought it was a good idea to commemorate the event with a bank holiday.

Six per cent felt it was a bad idea and 8 per cent did not know.

The Queen’s funeral is set to bring hundreds of thousands of mourners to London, as her coffin will be carried in a procession from Buckingham Palace to a service at Westminster Abbey.

She will be buried in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, alongside her parents, sister Princess Margaret and her late husband Prince Philip.

Schools will close for the day, alongside many supermarkets and shops such as Tesco, Aldi and John Lewis.

Many sporting events, including the Premier League and English Football League, postponed fixtures as a mark of respect for the Queen.

Some 52 per cent of people polled by YouGov felt it was right to cancel games and cultural events due to the Queen’s death.

Around 36 per cent of people believe it was wrong to cancel such events, while 12 per cent did not know.