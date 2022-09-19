King Charles leads world’s farewell to Queen Elizabeth II at state funeral

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The world joined King Charles III today in paying its formal farewell to Queen Elizabeth II at the state funeral of the UK’s longest-serving monarch in Westminster Abbey.

In a display of pageantry unseen in London for at least 70 years, three generations of royals were united in grief as they remembered the service of a sovereign and the love of a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother known to the youngest in her family as “Gan-gan”.

The ancient Abbey witnessed a gathering perhaps unique in world history, as British politicians, faith leaders and generals were joined by kings and presidents from around the globe in a congregation of more than 2,000 for a televised service watched by hundreds of millions worldwide.

King Charles and siblings Anne, Andrew and Edward paid very public tribute to their mother, walking slowly behind her coffin through the streets of her capital, followed by the princes William and Harry.

As the hour-long ceremony drew to an end, the nation fell quiet as a two-minute silence was observed within Westminster Abbey and across the United Kingdom.

Charles, his sombre face bearing the signs of deep sorrow and heavy responsibility, followed the coffin out of the Abbey for the final stage of his mother’s journey to Windsor Castle, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband Prince Philip in the George VI Memorial Chapel.

Hailing the late Queen in his sermon, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby reminded the congregation of her promise as a young woman to dedicate her whole life to the nation and Commonwealth.

“Rarely has such a promise been so well kept,” said the Archbishop.

Recalling Elizabeth’s “abundant life and loving service,” he said: “She was joyful, present to so many, touching a multitude of lives.

“People of loving service are rare in any walk of life. Leaders of loving service are still rarer. But in all cases those who serve will be loved and remembered when those who cling to power and privileges are forgotten.

“The grief of this day – felt not only by the late Queen’s family but all round the nation, Commonwealth and world – arises from her abundant life and loving service, now gone from us.”

At the end of 10 remarkable days of national mourning since her death on 8 September, he said: “Few leaders have received the outpouring of love that we have seen.”

Welby said he knew that the new King shared “the same sense of service and duty” as his mother.

And to the grieving royals, he quoted the Queen’s consoling message during the Covid pandemic: “We will meet again.”

Conducting the service, the Dean of Westminster David Hoyle paid tribute to the Queen for her “long life of selfless service… unswerving commitment to a high calling over so many years… lifelong sense of duty and dedication to her people… constant example of Christian faith and devotion… love for her family and the commitment to the causes she held dear.”

Commonwealth secretary general Baroness Scotland read from Corinthians: “Oh death, where is your sting?” Prime minister Liz Truss, dressed all in black, read a lesson from the gospel of John.

After lying in state in Westminster Hall for four days as hundreds of thousands of people filed past to pay their respects, the Queen’s coffin was lifted from its catafalque shortly after 10.30am by a bearer party from 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards and placed on the state gun carriage of the Royal Navy.

The gun carriage was removed from active service in 1901 for the funeral of Queen Victoria and has since borne the bodies of kings Edward VII, George V and George VI as well as Sir Winston Churchill and Lord Mountbatten.

It was hauled by 142 Royal Navy sailors in procession to Westminster Abbey, with King Charles and other senior royals following behind on foot. Princes William and Harry walked side by side, their faces set in solemnity, the Duke of Sussex in civilian dress to reflect his status as a non-working royal.

Prince Andrew - who was also denied the right to wear military uniform like his siblings because of the disgrace of his association with Jeffrey Epstein - was visibly fighting to hold back tears.

Joining the procession in the Abbey – where the Queen was married in 1947 and crowned in 1953 - were the Queen Consort, the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex and royal great-grandchildren including nine-year-old Prince George, now second in line to the throne, and his seven-year-old sister Charlotte.

Covered by the Royal Standard and adorned with the imperial state crown, orb and sceptre, the oak coffin was placed before the altar.

Also atop the coffin was a wreath with flowers from the gardens of Buckingham Place, Clarence House and Highgrove House bearing a message from the new king: “In loving and devoted memory, Charles R.”

MsTruss was joined by all of her living predecessors as PM – Sir John Major, Sir Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson – as well as the first ministers of the nations of the UK.

Also present were scores of world and Commonwealth leaders, including US president Joe Biden, France’s Emmanuel Macron, Canada’s Justin Trudeau, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern.

And there were representatives of charities and causes supported by the Queen, as well as prominent figures in UK public life.

At the end of the service, the sounding of the Last Post by a lone bugler was followed by the nationwide two-minute silence, Reveille and the National Anthem – God Save the King.

The service was brought to its end by a lament played by the Queen’s Piper, before the coffin was raised again onto the gun carriage for a further procession through the streets of London, lined by members of all three military services with arms reversed as a sign of mourning.

(Reuters)

Hundreds of thousands lined the route along Whitehall, The Mall and Constitution Hill for a last opportunity to pay their respects to the monarch as her coffin was carried in procession past her former home Buckingham Palace to Hyde Park Corner to be transferred to the state hearse for the final journey by road to Windsor.

As a gun salute was fired in Hyde Park and Big Ben tolled at minute’s intervals, King Charles, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and Earl of Wessex followed on foot, with the Prince of Wales, Duke of Sussex and Peter Phillips behind them.

Camilla, the Queen Consort, followed in a car with Kate, the Princess of Wales and other cars brought Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, with Sophie, the Countess of Wessex and Andrew’s daughters, the princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.