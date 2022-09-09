Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death
Last photograph of the Queen shows her at Balmoral during the appointment of her fifteenth prime minister
Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.
The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.
It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.
On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.
“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
Charles, who became King Charles III on the death of his mother, said: “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.
“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”
BBC radio stations interrupted their regularly scheduled programming to annouce the news of the Queen’s death, and played the national anthem shortly after in a sign of respect.
BBC One played the national anthem following the announcement, showing a photograph of the Queen, followed by a royal crest on a black background and the words Queen Elizabeth II.
Ms Truss paid tribute to the Queen and said: “The death of Her Majesty the Queen is a huge shock to the nation and the world.”
“Through thick and thin Queen Elizabeth II provided us with the stability and the strength that we needed. She was the very spirit of Great Britain and that spirit will endure.”
