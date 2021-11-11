Remembrance Day 2021: Queen to attend service at Cenotaph
Rory Sullivan
Thursday 11 November 2021 17:46 comments
The Queen will appear at a Remembrance service in London on Sunday, Buckingham Palace has announced.
The 95-year-old monarch will watch the annual Cenotaph ceremony from the balcony of the Foreign Office building.
However, she will miss the General Synod next week because of her doctors’ advice to rest, the statement added.
The announcement comes three weeks after the Queen spent a night in hospital, fuelling speculation about the state of her health.
