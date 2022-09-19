Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Queen’s cortège arrived in Windsor after the late monarch’s state funeral in Westminster Abbey.

The convoy with the hearse carrying the Queen's coffin left greater London on its way to Windsor after 2pm. Throughout its journey to the edge of the capital, many of the onlookers lining the roads threw flowers.

Members of the armed services joined police in standing guard along the route.

As the hearse approached Windsor, the Long Walk to the castle was lined with members of the armed forces on either side, standing in front of the public.

The hearse transporting the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth drives near Royal Guards along Albert Road on the day of her state funeral and burial (REUTERS)

The procession is now making its way to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle where a committal service will take place at St George's Chapel at 4pm before the Queen is buried at 7.30pm in King George VI's chapel in Windsor Castle in a private service.

The King and other members of the Royal Family have re-joined the funeral procession behind the Queen's coffin.

Charles, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York, the Earl of Wessex, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex were among those who met the procession at the Quadrangle, as it moves towards Engine Court.

Minute Guns are being fired by The King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery from a position on the East Lawn as the coffin heads in the direction of the West Steps of St George's Chapel.

The Castle's Sebastopol and Curfew Tower bells also tolled as the State Hearse continued its journey.

Guests have begun to arrive for the committal service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Among them were former prime minister Tony Blair and wife Cherie.

The procession along the Long Walk to Windsor Castle (Reuters)

The Queen's final resting place will be alongside her husband of 70 years, the Duke of Edinburgh,

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead said: “Windsor is very busy and The Long Walk is now closed as it would not be safe to allow access to any more visitors.

“If you are just arriving now, you will be redirected to Home Park Public viewing screen.”

Among those watching events this afternoon on one of the big screens lining the Long Walk, outside Windsor Castle, were Justine Grant and Deborah Thomas from nearby Ascot.

Thomas, a company director, told The Independent: “I had a sort of real calling to come here and I’m not sure if it was, perhaps, because my mother was a massive royalist. I was born in Windsor, I could see the castle from my bedroom window and my mother passed away in September, a year ago … so I feel like I’m doing it for her because she was such a royalist and I am a royalist as well.”

The hearse travels along the Long Walk as it makes its way to Windsor Castle (REUTERS)

Her mother was, she explained, the same age as the late monarch, adding: “I have this real love of the Queen and I just felt the need to come here and be surrounded by other people that feel the same.”

Grant, 52, a British Airways cabin crew member, said: “I just wanted to pay my respects. I felt it was my duty as a citizen … we have seen her a lot locally as part the community and I hold her in really high regard and I just wanted to say thank you for all that she did for the country …”

Adventurer Bear Grylls, who attended the funeral service in his capacity as Chief Scout, tweeted: “It's a day we will never forget ... a truly beautiful testament to our nation's Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

The Queen has arrived in Windsor for the final time (Reuters)

“Rest in peace. Your duty done. Long live King Charles...”

Former US president Barack Obama has paid tribute to the "extraordinary generosity" shown by the late Queen to his family.

In a video tribute posted on Twitter, he described how when he first met the monarch he was struck by her similarity to one of his relatives. He said: “The first time that I met the Queen was visiting London. She reminded me very much of my grandmother - which surprised me.

“Not just in appearance but also in manner. Very gracious, but also no nonsense.

“Wry sense of humour, she could not have been more kind or thoughtful to me and Michelle,” he added.

More follows...