Queen’s funeral: Route coffin will take from Hyde Park to Windsor Castle and where to watch
Councils installing large outdoor screens to show funeral, and some pubs and cinemas will also screen event
The Queen’s funeral is expected to be one of the largest international events the UK has held in decades, with all eyes on Westminster Abbey for the service.
Around 2,000 people, including world leaders and members of foreign royal families, will gather in central London on Monday morning to say a final farewell to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.
However, the events in the capital are only part of the schedule to celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II.
After the service, which is expected to run from 11am until just before noon, a procession will set off at 12.15pm to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner, arriving at 1pm.
The state hearse, carrying the coffin, and the royal family will then travel to Windsor for a committal service at 4pm in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
The 20-mile trip from Hyde Park to Windsor Castle, west of London, should take around an hour.
It will be the final leg of the Queen’s long journey from Balmoral, after she passed away in Scotland on Thursday 8 September.
The route of the cortege from Wellington Arch to Windsor will be:
- Apsley Way
- South Carriage Drive
- Queen’s Gate
- Cromwell Road
- Talgarth Road (via Hammersmith Flyover)
- Great West Road (A4)
- Great South West Road (A30)
- London Road (A30) (via under Chiswick Flyover)
- Staines Road (A30)
- Windsor Road (A308)
- Albert Road (A308) to Shaw Farm Gate
Many roads and bridges on the route will be closed and barriers will be in place to control crowds and keep key areas secure.
The procession route from Albert Road to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle is via Albert Road, Long Walk, Cambridge Gate, Cambridge Drive, George IV Gate, Quadrangle (South and West sides), Engine Court, Norman Arch, Chapel Hill, Parade Ground and Horseshoe Cloister Arch.
The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Council says 21 roads will be closed all day.
A televised committal service will then take place in St George’s Chapel at 4pm.
At 7.30pm, there will be a private interment service with senior members of the royal family, conducted by the Dean of Windsor.
The Queen’s final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel - where her mother and father were buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.
She will be buried with the Duke of Edinburgh, whose coffin will be moved from the royal vault.
The BBC’s programming will air from 8am until 5pm on BBC One and iPlayer.
ITV’s programming will start at 9.30am, and all the day’s programming, from 6am to midnight, will be broadcast simultaneously on the main channel and five digital channels and the ITV Hub, the first time the broadcaster has done so.
More than 100,000 people are expected to watch a broadcast of the Queen’s funeral on big screens at Hyde Park.
Councils up and down the UK are also installing large outdoor screens to show the funeral.
Vue Cinema has cancelled all film screenings and will instead be showing the Queen’s funeral on the big screen.
Some pubs, including Slug and Lettuces, are due to be open and show the funeral on televisions.
On Friday evening, King Charles III and his three siblings held a vigil beside their mother’s coffin.
