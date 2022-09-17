Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Queen’s funeral is expected to be one of the largest international events the UK has held in decades, with all eyes on Westminster Abbey for the service.

Around 2,000 people, including world leaders and members of foreign royal families, will gather in central London on Monday morning to say a final farewell to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

However, the events in the capital are only part of the schedule to celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

(PA Graphics)

After the service, which is expected to run from 11am until just before noon, a procession will set off at 12.15pm to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner, arriving at 1pm.

The state hearse, carrying the coffin, and the royal family will then travel to Windsor for a committal service at 4pm in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The 20-mile trip from Hyde Park to Windsor Castle, west of London, should take around an hour.

It will be the final leg of the Queen’s long journey from Balmoral, after she passed away in Scotland on Thursday 8 September.

The route of the cortege from Wellington Arch to Windsor will be:

Apsley Way

South Carriage Drive

Queen’s Gate

Cromwell Road

Talgarth Road (via Hammersmith Flyover)

Great West Road (A4)

Great South West Road (A30)

London Road (A30) (via under Chiswick Flyover)

Staines Road (A30)

Windsor Road (A308)

Albert Road (A308) to Shaw Farm Gate

(PA Graphics)

Many roads and bridges on the route will be closed and barriers will be in place to control crowds and keep key areas secure.

The procession route from Albert Road to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle is via Albert Road, Long Walk, Cambridge Gate, Cambridge Drive, George IV Gate, Quadrangle (South and West sides), Engine Court, Norman Arch, Chapel Hill, Parade Ground and Horseshoe Cloister Arch.

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Council says 21 roads will be closed all day.

A televised committal service will then take place in St George’s Chapel at 4pm.

Thousands of people in Hyde Park watched the procession to Westminster Hall on Wednesday (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

At 7.30pm, there will be a private interment service with senior members of the royal family, conducted by the Dean of Windsor.

The Queen’s final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel - where her mother and father were buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

She will be buried with the Duke of Edinburgh, whose coffin will be moved from the royal vault.

The BBC’s programming will air from 8am until 5pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

The King at the Vigil of the Princes in Westminster Hall on Friday evening (AP)

ITV’s programming will start at 9.30am, and all the day’s programming, from 6am to midnight, will be broadcast simultaneously on the main channel and five digital channels and the ITV Hub, the first time the broadcaster has done so.

More than 100,000 people are expected to watch a broadcast of the Queen’s funeral on big screens at Hyde Park.

Councils up and down the UK are also installing large outdoor screens to show the funeral.

Gun salutes will take place on Saturday in Hyde Park and the Tower of London (PA Archive)

Vue Cinema has cancelled all film screenings and will instead be showing the Queen’s funeral on the big screen.

Some pubs, including Slug and Lettuces, are due to be open and show the funeral on televisions.

On Friday evening, King Charles III and his three siblings held a vigil beside their mother’s coffin.