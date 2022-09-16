Queen queue - live: Coffin line reopens as King Charles greets mourners on Wales visit
Lines stretch five miles across London
Queue to pay respect to Queen’s coffin paused for six hours after reaching capacity
King Charles has greeted mourners in Wales during his first visit as monarch, accompanied by Queen Consort Camilla.
After arriving by helicopter, King Charles attended a memorial service at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff for the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The new monarch then greeted wellwishers lining the streets after the service.
He will face a protest during his visit, however, with anti-monarchists holding a silent demonstration outside Cardiff Castle from 1pm.
In London, the queue to see the Queen’s coffin has reached capacity but plans to try and stop people joining the line have failed.
The Deparment for Culture, Media and Sport said that line would be closed off for at least six hours to manage capacity. However people just created a new queue along Jamaica Road, while waiting to join the original queue.
As a result the gates to Southwark park have been reopened. Mourners face a wait of 14 hours before they get to the Palace of Westminster.
Pictured: King Charles and the Queen Consort speak to crowds in Cardiff, Wales
King Charles and the Queen Consort have spoken to well-wishers on their trip to Wales
Loud cheers from schoolchildren waving Welsh flags could be heard outside Cardiff Castle ahead of the King’s arrival.
Around 150 children from St Mary the Virgin Church of Wales primary school, from years one to six, chanted “King Charles, King Charles” as they lined the streets on Friday.
Headteacher Nicki Pritchard said it was a “thrill” that the children could come and see the King visit the Welsh capital.
The children then began chanting “God save the King”.
Anti-monarchy protesters hold banners outside Cardiff castle
A few anti-monarchy protesters have stationed themselves outside Cardiff Castle.
Banners included phrases such as “Abolish the Monarchy”, “Citizen not subject” and “Democracy now”.
Giant Owain Glyndwr flags were held aloft by some demonstrators, with one man holding up a placard saying: “End Prince of Wales title”.
Queue update: DCMS plan to pause people joining the line backfires
The entrance to Southwark Park has reopened despite a Government announcement that the queue has been paused.
The gates were originally shut as queue attendants sought to deter new arrivals.
But a second queue quickly began to form outside the park along Jamaica Road, leading attendants to reopen the gate.
The queue continues to move slowly inside the park.
We’ll never look at marmalade again in the same way, says archbishop
The Queen was described as a “towering figure on the world stage” during the memorial service in Cardiff.
Andrew John, Archbishop of Wales, highlighted the late monarch’s ability to “utilise soft power” and said we would never look at a jar of marmalade in the same way again, after she appeared with the fictional character Paddington Bear during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
The Archbishop said in his address: “Her ability to influence, to utilise soft power - no less significant, no less authoritative - illustrates the wise and careful thought she brought to her role.
“Prime Ministers found that she was a trusted confidant. He attention to matters of Government, her knowledge of world events and the longevity of her reign gave her an unmatched perspective and ability to see the distant scene.”
He added: “We also saw a monarch who could surprise and delight us. We will never look at a jar of marmalade again in the same way, nor watch Mr Bond without remember 2012 and that extraordinary leap into the void.
“Her late majesty was also a towering figure on the world stage embodying a continuity and stability but perhaps more than that, values, values which are shared across nations and cultures.”
The Archbishop said: “And in Wales, that skill was never more evident than when she visited Aberfan in 1966. That community finding her presence deeply consoling and Her Majesty would return four more times to that community.”
American student reveals why she waited five hours to walk by Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin
An American student revealed why she waited in line for five hours to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin, saying in a recent interview that she wanted to witness such a significant moment “in history”.
During a chat with People, Isabella Heffernan, a 19-year-old student at Stanford University, discussed how she walked with thousands of people in Westminster Hall to pay her respects to the late monarch.
Heffernan shared that while she doesn’t “personally have a connection” to the queen, she thought that seeing her coffin represent a major “moment in history”.
Read the full story from Amber Raiken in New York:
American student reveals why she waited five hours to walk by the Queen’s coffin
“It’s something you will tell your kids and your grandkids about, and it’s a moment in the history books,” the student said.
King Charles greets well-wishers
King Charles is greeting well-wishers in Wales after a service in Llandaff Cathedral.
The new monarch was pictured speaking to schoolchildren and shaking hands with mourners who lined the streets for his visit.
Explained: How accurate is The Crown’s depiction of King Charles?
The Crown has won 21 Emmys and five Baftas in its four seasons on Netflix, with a total of three actors so far portraying King Charles III in his years as a prince. But how accurate have the storylines been around Britain’s new monarch?
Read about some of the former prince's key storylines in the show below, how accurately they present reality, and how the King himself and those in the know have reacted to the show...
How accurate is The Crown’s depiction of King Charles?
From the monarch’s relationships with Princess Diana and Camilla, Queen Consort, to his near-death experience in an avalanche – find out what’s fact and what’s fiction in the Netflix show
People beg to be let into queue in Southwark Park
The entrance to Southwark Park has been closed.
Officials are now stopping people from entering the queue for the lying in state.
An official said: “The entrance to the queue has been closed.”
A crowd has formed around the entrance as people beg to be let in.
Double queues introduced in Westminster Hall to speed up wait to see Queen’s coffin
Double queues have been introduced for mourners wishing to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state inside Westminster Hall.
Officials are now directing people to two lines on either side of the Queen’s coffin so twice as many people can pay their respects as waiting times grow to around 14 hours.
Tens of thousands of people are trying to see Her Majesty’s coffin before Monday 19 September, the day of her funeral.
The queue to get into Westminster Hall has now been paused after the line reached capacity in Southwark Park on Friday morning.
Read the full story here:
Double queues introduced in Westminster Hall to speed up wait to see Queen’s coffin
Queue at least five miles long with waiting time of around 14 hours
Queue is slowly being paused, says DCMS official
Preparations to pause the queue at Southwark Park in south-east London are continuing as thousands of people enter the line to see the Queen lying in state.
Asked where entry to the queue would pause from, a spokesman for the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport in the park said: “I’m not going to speculate at the moment – it’s too early for that.” He said the announcement about the pause has “trickled down”.
“We informed the TfL, the transport people, first to let people find out before they reach this point.” He added that announcements are being made in Tube stations and on display boards.
“We are trying to move people as fast as we can; just bear with us about some of the finer questions about the ground level.”
