King Charles has greeted mourners in Wales during his first visit as monarch, accompanied by Queen Consort Camilla.

After arriving by helicopter, King Charles attended a memorial service at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The new monarch then greeted wellwishers lining the streets after the service.

He will face a protest during his visit, however, with anti-monarchists holding a silent demonstration outside Cardiff Castle from 1pm.

In London, the queue to see the Queen’s coffin has reached capacity but plans to try and stop people joining the line have failed.

The Deparment for Culture, Media and Sport said that line would be closed off for at least six hours to manage capacity. However people just created a new queue along Jamaica Road, while waiting to join the original queue.

As a result the gates to Southwark park have been reopened. Mourners face a wait of 14 hours before they get to the Palace of Westminster.