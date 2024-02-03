Queen ‘thought Meghan’s wedding dress was too white for a divorcee’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The late Queen thought that the Duchess of Sussex's wedding dress was "too white" because she had been married before she met Prince Harry, a new book has claimed.

Ingrid Seward, the former editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, wrote in her book My Mother and I that Elizabeth II only revealed her opinion to her closest confidantes.

The Queen’s cousin Lady Elizabeth Anson is said to have been among those confidantes and reportedly claimed the monarch thought the dress was improper for a divorcee.

“In the monarch’s view, it was not appropriate for a divorcee getting remarried in church to look quite so flamboyantly virginal,” Seward wrote in an extract of the book.

The book also reports that the late Prince Philip nicknamed the Duchess of Sussex “DoW” because she reminded him of the Duchess of Windsor.

The divorcee Wallis Simpson’s frowned-upon relationship with Edward VIII caused a crisis in the monarchy in the twentieth century, leading to his abdication of the throne.

Meghan was previously married to film producer Trevor Engleson but they divorced four years before she married Harry in 2018.

The late Queen thought it was inappropriate for Meghan to look ‘flamboyantly virginal’ (Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The late Queen was also not comfortable with Prince Charles standing in for Meghan’s father to walk her down the aisle and was concerned about 96-year-old Philip’s decision to walk without a stick during the wedding, according to the extract of the book published in the Daily Mail.

Queen Elizabeth II was also reportedly upset at Harry’s attitude during the wedding preparations, and that their relationship was “quite badly damaged by it all”, a rupture that worsened when Harry decided to give up being a working royal.

It comes as a senior Netflix executive announced the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have “a bunch” of new projects in development at the streaming giant.

Harry and Meghan signed a five-year deal with Netflix that is estimated to be worth $100m (approximately £78m) in 2020, after they resigned as senior members of the royal family and relocated to the US.

Under the deal, the couple have released a six-part series titled Harry & Meghan about their relationship, marriage, and decision to leave the UK and move to Los Angeles.