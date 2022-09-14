Watch the live queue tracker for Queen’s lying in state
Visitors face airport-style security and police may search public
The government has launched a “queue tracker” to tell people planning to wait to get into Westminster Hall for the lying-in-state how far the queue stretches.
Thousands of people have descended on London for the chance to see the coffin before Monday’s funeral, prompting warnings the queue could stretch up to 10 miles and people may have to wait for more than two full days.
At 7pm, the tracker, created by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, was showing the queues were 2.6miles long, starting from near London Bridge.
Official guidance warns people they will need to stand for many hours, possibly overnight, with very little opportunity to sit down as the queue will be continuously moving.
Visitors will go through airport-style security and only small bags are allowed although there is a bag-drop facility.
People joining the back of the queue are given a coloured and numbered wristband that allows them to leave the line briefly to use a lavatory or get food and drink.
Public toilets, drinking water and first aid stations are available at designated locations along the queue route.
Police may conduct security searches along parts of the queue.
Visitors are asked to dress appropriately, be silent in Westminster Hall, turn off their phones and use bins for litter.
Entry to the line will be suspended if the queuing infrastructure - stretching 6.9 miles from Victoria Tower Gardens to Southwark Park, with a further three miles in the park itself - reaches capacity.
There is a separate accessible route running from Tate Britain for people less able to wait for a long period of time, with timed entry slots issued for a line along Millbank to the Palace of Westminster.
No proof of disability will be required to use this route, with marshals on hand to make sure people are in the correct line and two British Sign Language interpreters to help.
