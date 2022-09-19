Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The last mourners have viewed the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall as the monarch’s lying-in-state closed to the public after four days.

Since Thursday, members of the public have faced queues of up to 24 hours to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin.

Thousands have snaked along the River Thames and as far as Southwark Park before the queue closed on Sunday night.

Mourners had until 6.30am on Monday to reach Westminster Hall, when the lying-in-state came to an end ahead of the State Funeral.

The last person to view the Queen’s coffin said it was a “privilege” to do so.

Chrissy Heerey, a serving member of the RAF from Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire said she was very honoured to be the last person.

Chrissy Heerey was the last person to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday (PA)

She told The Independent: “I was the last person to pay my respects to the Queen which felt like a real privilege to be able to do that.

“It’s very, very special. I’m very honoured. I tried to be the last person because I’d already been round once, I already went in at 1.15am this morning.

“It’s so quick and it’s so momentous, I didn’t feel as though I’d done it justice so I wanted to pay my respects.

“It’s one of the highlights of my life and I feel very privileged to be here.”

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said after 10.30pm on Sunday that the last people had been admitted to the queue and it was closed to new entrants.

The queue closed at around 10.30pm on Sunday (Getty Images)

The department said: “The queue to attend Her Majesty The Queen’s Lying-in-State is at final capacity and is now closed to new entrants. Please do not attempt to join the queue.

“Stewards will manage those already nearby. Thank you for your understanding.”

The funeral will see Her Majesty’s coffin transported from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey for the service at 11am and finally to Windsor Castle, where she will be laid to rest.

Hundreds of people are due to attend the service at the Abbey, with presidents and prime ministers among the 2,000 attendees.

Transport for London has said it expects upwards of one million people to line the route in London, as millions more watch the service at home from around the world.