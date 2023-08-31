What is RAAC concrete? How to tell if school buildings are at risk of collapse

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

More than 100 schools, nurseries and colleges in England have been told by the Government to close classrooms and other buildings that contain an aerated concrete that is prone to collapse.

But what is aerated concrete, and why is it such a risk?

What is RAAC?

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) is a lightweight form of concrete which was used in schools, colleges and other building construction from the 1950s until the mid-1990s, according to a government website.

It is made from a combination of cement, lime, water, and an aeration agent. The mixture is poured into moulds and then subjected to high pressure and heat, known as autoclaving, to create a lightweight, strong, and porous material.

Where is RAAC used?

As of 30th August 2023, there were 156 educational buildings built with RAAC. Only 56 of these had “mitigations” in place, meaning engineers had deemed sites were not a risk due to areas being closed down or reinforced with other materials.

A fragment of RAAC showing its ‘bubbly’ appearance ( )

Why is it a risk?

The concrete is aerated and “bubbly”, contains no “coarse’ aggregate” and is less dense than traditional concrete, being around a third of the weight, according to a building consultancy.

This means it is more prone to collapse over time. In 2018, it was flagged as a safety risk after a school roof collapsed in Kent.

How to find if RAAC has been used?

RAAC has an open texture with open-sided bubbles often visible. The surface is slightly crumbly when touched and easy to gouge with a screwdriver. If the concrete has been heavily painted or coated it may be harder to identify.

The term “RAAC” or “Reinforced Autoclave Aerated Concrete” might also be found in original design and drawing plans for buildings constructed between 1950 and 1990.