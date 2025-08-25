Pothole-related breakdowns jumped 9% between April and June

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cold weather at the start of the year caused a spike in pothole-related breakdowns between April and June, new figures show.

Breakdown rescue company the RAC said it received 9% more call-outs likely caused by poor road surfaces in that period compared with a year earlier.

It attributed this to the first three months of the year generally being colder than in 2024.

More severe winter conditions create additional potholes as water seeps into existing cracks in roads, then freezes and expands.

Local roads maintenance funding for England provided by the Government for this financial year is nearly £1.6 billion, a rise of £500 million compared with the previous 12 months.

The increase is estimated to be enough to fix around seven million potholes.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “Although English councils received a record amount of funding for roads at the start of the new financial year in April, it’s too early to notice the benefit of increased maintenance programmes.

“We can clearly see the cold winter weather at the start of the year has left its mark and caused an unseasonable high in breakdown volumes during a quarter when we’d typically expect a reprieve.

“With second-quarter RAC call-outs 9% higher than the same period last year, we hope English councils have been putting their allocated funding pots to good work in the summer surface dressing season which runs from April to September.

“We hope drivers will soon start to see the results of both the preventative maintenance and resurfacing works they have done.”

Surface dressing is a preservation treatment which creates a new sealed and waterproof surface on roads.

A Local Government Association spokesperson said: “Councils take their responsibilities to maintain and upkeep roads seriously.

“As changing weather patterns impact roads, local government seeks to innovate and find new ways to respond to the issue.

“Greater long term funding certainty, with local roads receiving a fairer share of the £24 billion roads fund over the next five years, will enable councils to invest in more preventative treatments.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “We are ending the pothole plague on Britain’s roads, investing £24 billion to maintain and improve motorways and local roads across the country over the next five years.

“With the average driver forking out nearly £500 to repair serious pothole damage, we know fixing cratered roads is not just about pride in our communities, but the pound in people’s pockets.

“The public deserves to know how their councils are improving their local roads, which is why they have to prove progress or risk losing a quarter of this year’s record funding boost.”