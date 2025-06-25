Drivers hit by yellow box fines worth almost £1m in year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drivers were fined nearly £1 million from just 36 yellow box junctions last year after councils were given new enforcement powers, figures show.

The RAC, which obtained the statistics through Freedom of Information (FoI) requests, said the “enormously high number” of penalty charge notices (PCNs) should “send alarm bells ringing in council offices”.

Yellow boxes are used in an attempt to ensure traffic flows smoothly through busy junctions.

Motorists should not enter them unless their exit is clear or they are waiting to turn right.

London and Cardiff were the only parts of the UK where drivers could be fined for yellow box offences until the Government introduced new legislation in May 2022, which enables all councils across England to apply for enforcement powers.

Data provided by English councils in response to FoI requests by the RAC showed 36 yellow boxes outside London and Cardiff were enforced last year.

This led to a total of 32,748 PCNs issued, with drivers paying £998,640.

PCNs are generally £70, reduced to £35 if paid within 21 days.

The RAC analysis found Manchester City Council issued the most PCNs, with 13,130 in relation to six junctions.

This brought in £446,706 which was nearly half of all yellow box-related revenue outside London and Cardiff.

Kent’s Medway Council raised the second highest amount at £145,162 after handing out 4,433 PCNs for the five yellow boxes it enforced.

It was followed by Buckinghamshire Council, which received £139,798 for 3,618 fines.

But the single junction that generated the largest revenue was at Dennis Roundabout in Guildford, Surrey, which cost drivers £81,445 as 4,250 PCNs were issued.

At the other end of the scale, Gloucestershire County Council issued just 30 yellow box PCNs, raising £945, while Leeds City Council handed out 50 fines, resulting in £605 being paid.

Only a fraction of yellow box fines are appealed against by drivers, with the highest proportion appealed being 18% in the Manchester City Council area.

RAC senior policy officer Rod Dennis said a yellow box which generates a small number of fines indicates it is “working as it should”, which must be the ambition for councils rather than using them as a “revenue-raising opportunity”.

He went on: “Very few people set out to deliberately flout the rules and get fined.

“The large number of penalties being dished out over a small number of locations and in a short space of time should send alarm bells ringing in council offices.

“It’s vital box junctions are used in the correct places and are only as big as absolutely necessary.

“They must be fairly set up so that drivers don’t find themselves stranded through no fault of their own.”

Chartered engineer Sam Wright was commissioned by the RAC to analyse the 100 boxes across London and Cardiff which were responsible for generating the most fines in 2019.

A report published last year showed he found 98 were larger than necessary for their role in preventing queuing vehicles blocking the path of crossing traffic.

The average box was 50% bigger than needed, according to the research.

Alex Paterson, Medway Council’s portfolio holder for community safety, highways and enforcement, said its enforcement of yellow boxes is “not about catching people out”, adding that road markings were updated so “nobody could reasonably claim not to have seen them”.

Buckinghamshire Council deputy leader Thomas Broom said the area suffers from “a lot of congestion” and the amount of yellow box fines issued “directly relates to the number of people who commit these traffic offences”.

A spokesperson for the Local Government Association said: “All councils follow guidance to ensure motorists are treated fairly.

“There are processes for appeal if anyone believes they have been unfairly fined.”

Manchester City Council was approached for a comment.