Family’s touching tribute to mother-of-three found dead in lake
Rachel Booth will be remembered for her ‘strength, love and devotion’
The family of Rachel Booth, 38, have described her as a "guiding light" after her body was recovered from a Cheshire lake.
Ms Booth, from Northwich, was reported missing in the early hours of Saturday. Police search teams located her body in Oakmere on Monday.
In a tribute released through Cheshire Police, her family said: “Rachel, who was known to us as Helena, was a cherished member of our family.
“She was a guiding light whose strength, love and devotion touched us all.
“Her kindness was constant and her presence a strength to everyone she knew, a loving mother, wife, daughter and sister who can never be replaced but always present in our hearts.
“Her absence leaves a space, but her smiles are a memory we will treasure for ever.”
The family thanked the services and businesses that supported police during the search for the mother-of-three, who was last seen at a garage in Sandiway at 3.50am on Saturday.
She was captured on CCTV going into the store.
On Monday, it was announced that two underwater search units had been deployed to Delamere Lake holiday park, which is less than two miles from the petrol station.
Ms Booth’s body was found shortly afterward.
There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for the coroner, police said.