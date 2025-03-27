Reeves has ‘no intention’ of accepting free concert tickets in future

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rachel Reeves has said she will not accept free tickets again after a row over her attendance at a Sabrina Carpenter concert.

The Chancellor acknowledged people across the country may feel aggrieved about her accepting the ticket in a box at the O2 Arena, which came to light as the Government made moves to slash the benefits bill.

But she said she faces a balancing act between trying to be a parent and a politician in her job, which requires extra security.

Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Ms Reeves said: “I do recognise how it looks to people.

“Since I’ve become Chancellor, my life has changed a lot. It’s the privilege of my life to do this job, but with it does come security concerns that I’m not able, like I was in the past, just to buy tickets for a concert and sit with my family.

“So for security reasons, I did take a ticket in a box.

“I don’t have any intention of doing this again.

“I thought it was the right decision for my family on that occasion. But I do understand how people feel.”

Asked if this means she will rule out all freebies in future, the Chancellor replied: “If it’s related to my job and it’s something that I need to do in my job, like I’m going to a formal dinner or a formal event, of course you have to accept hospitality.

“But, look, I went with a family member. I’m not intending to take concert tickets in the future.

“But, you know, it is a balancing act in my job to try and be a good parent, and also do my job, with some of the security challenges that I face in the job now.”

The Chancellor had faced criticism from the Commons backbenches over the decision to take tickets in the box at the spring statement.

Zarah Sultana, the independent MP for Coventry South – who was formerly Labour until she had the whip removed – raised the tickets as she asked if “‘Austerity 2.0’ is the change people really voted for”.

Matthew Pennycook, a housing minister, earlier this week suggested he did not “personally think it’s appropriate” for Ms Reeves to have accepted the hospitality.