What the papers say – February 16
Here are the biggest stories leading Sunday’s front pages.
Increased defence spending and foreign affairs dominate Sunday’s newspaper headlines after the Prime Minister attended a dramatic security summit in Munich.
The Sunday Times reports Sir Keir Starmer is preparing to overrule Chancellor Rachel Reeves and increase defence spending after the US “piled pressure” on Ukraine to strike a peace deal with Russia.
Meanwhile, the Mail on Sunday focuses on calls from former Army chief Lord Richard Dannatt, who says the Prime Minister needs to increase defence spending “dramatically” to counter the threat of Russia.
And the Independent leads on calls from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who says Europe should unite to form a new common army to guard against Russia.
The Observer reports French President Emmanuel Macron wants to convene an emergency summit of European leaders, including Sir Keir, amid growing concerns about US President Donald Trump’s attempts to seize control of the Ukraine peace process.
The Sunday Telegraph writes the Government’s Chagos Islands deal has been “plunged into controversy” after the former Mauritian prime minister who orchestrated it was interrogated in a money laundering scandal.
Back on British soil, the Sunday Mirror leads on a former royal aide who murdered her tycoon lover and is now looking after people’s sick pets.
The Sunday Express splashes on a new poll, which claims just 15% of respondents felt Ms Reeves is doing a good job balancing the nation’s books.
The Sun on Sunday reveals the latest drama between I’m A Celeb’s Maura Higgins and ex-boyfriend Pete Wicks.
Lastly, the Daily Star Sunday says comedian Alan Carr stopped using a Ouija board after a “potty-mouth ghost” questioned his mother’s chastity.