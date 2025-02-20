Mathematician Dr Tom Crawford to cover for Rachel Riley on Channel 4’s Countdown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mathematician Dr Tom Crawford will stand in for Rachel Riley on Channel 4’s Countdown while she takes a short break to work on another project, it has been announced.

Dr Crawford is well-known for his Tom Rocks Maths YouTube account, where he has more than 200,000 subscribers, with some of his videos clocking up millions of views.

His YouTube videos see him make “elite mathematics teaching available to everyone”, and also feature the “Equations Stripped” series.

In the Equations Stripped videos, he simplifies and strips back maths equations “layer by layer so that everyone can understand” them, and also removes most of his clothes.

He is a mathematician at Cambridge and Oxford Universities, having completed his PhD in applied maths at Cambridge in 2016.

He also holds the position of fellow by special election at St Edmund Hall and public engagement lead at the Oxford University Department for Continuing Education.

He is a lecturer in Applied Mathematics at Cambridge’s Robinson College and according to his official website, has 15 maths-themed tattoos.

Dr Crawford, who is a friend of Riley’s and has spent time with her to learn the ropes, began filming in December.

He will be seen on screen alongside the show’s lexicographer, Susie Dent, and host, Colin Murray, for the next three weeks.

Sir Stephen Fry will be in Dictionary Corner for Dr Crawford’s first show, with TV and radio presenter Jenny Powell and radio presenter Vick Hope also appearing as guests over the next three weeks.

Oxford University graduate Riley, who has been on the show since January 2009, said: “Countdown viewers are in great hands with Tom, who is a brilliant Mathematician and a lovely guy.

“He’s also used to people commenting on the clothes he wears (or lack of them) on his show so I am sure he will take to the role like a duck to water.”

Dr Crawford said: “All of my work online is about sharing my love of Maths with the world whilst trying to make it accessible for everyone.

“Countdown has been doing that for a generation, so it really is a dream come true to be joining this iconic show to cover Rachel. I may even have to get another tattoo to commemorate the event.”

Countdown was the first programme aired on Channel 4 when the broadcaster launched in November 1982.

Adapted from the French TV series Des Chiffres Et Des Lettres (Numbers and Letters), it was originally hosted by Richard Whiteley.

Subsequent presenters included Des Lynam, Des O’Connor and Jeff Stelling, with TV and radio presenter Murray named the permanent host in 2023, following Anne Robinson’s departure.

Carol Vorderman appeared on the show as the assistant host, managing the letters board and checking calculations, for 26 years from 1982 until December 2008, and was replaced by Riley.

Riley, who is married to former Strictly Come Dancing professional Pasha Kovalev, was named in the 2022 New Year Honours list where she was made an MBE, recognised for services to Holocaust education and fighting antisemitism.

Countdown airs on Channel 4 every weekday afternoon from 2.10pm.