Woman filmed using n-word at bouncer and spitting says rant is ‘freedom of speech’

A woman who was filmed racially abusing and then spitting at a bouncer outside a pub in Birmingham has apologised – but also claimed her rant was “freedom of speech.”

The shocking clip showed the 24-year-old, named last night as Sharna Walker, shouting at doorman Tristan Price and calling him the n-word, outside The Figure of Eight pub on Saturday night.

Mr Price, 26, posted the video, which has now been viewed more than two million times, on Instagram, with the footage sparking outrage.

In the clip the bouncer is called a “black c***t” and a “f****** n*****”, before being spat at in front of shocked pub-goers.

An Instagram account reportedly belonging to Ms Walker posted a lengthy apology about the incident outside the Wetherspoons in the Broad Street area of Birmingham.

She said: “I would just like to publicly apologise for the situation that happened at the nightclub and I would like everyone to know that I am infact [sic] not racist at all.’”

In a separate post she blamed the incident on the fact she was intoxicated and and claimed people are entitled to “freedom of speech.”

Mr Price published the footage with a post that said: “I haven’t been doing security for years like some, but in the short time I’ve been doing it I’ve seen and been through pretty much anything there is to see and go through whilst doing the job.

“This however, is something I, or anyone who looks like me shouldn’t have to go through.

“There was a time I’d go through things like this and brush it under the carpet but them times are over.”

West Midlands Police confirmed that a woman was detained at 1pm on Monday, after attending a police station in relation to the incident.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of racial abuse of a bouncer at The Figure of Eight pub in Broad Street, Birmingham, between 10pm and 11.30pm on Saturday.

Police said the woman was also being questioned in connection with the racial abuse of another man, also standing near the JD Wetherspoon-run pub at the time, and criminal damage of the premises’ furniture.

Chief Inspector James Spencer, of West Midlands Police, said: “It’s an awful incident and people are understandably disgusted.”

He added: “Our city centre police teams have been working hard with local businesses to make the city a safe and enjoyable place to visit.

“Racist behaviour is completely unacceptable and we are taking this report very seriously.

“We are still in the process of trying to contact the victim and we would urge him to get in touch as soon as possible so we can take a statement.”