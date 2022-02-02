RAF scrambles fighter jets to intercept ‘unidentified aircraft approaching UK’

RAF jets have been scrambled in response to “unidentified aircraft” approaching the UK.

Typhoon fighters from RAF Lossiemouth, in Moray, Scotland, and a Voyager tanker from RAF Brize Norton have been launched in a ‘Quick Reaction Alert’ mission.

The RAF routinely intercepts aircraft approaching what it describes as the “UK area of interest.”

An RAF spokesman declined to provide further detail on the operation until it is over.

UK Defence Journal editor George Allison said on Twitter that the Voyager tanker is transmitting a transponder code indicating it is “conducting a NATO air policing mission”.

This he adds is a mission “which aims to preserve the security of Alliance airspace”.

An image on flightradar24.com shows the Voyager circling north of Scotland.

A spokesperson for the RAF said: “Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon fighters from RAF Lossiemouth, supported by a Voyager Tanker from RAF Brize Norton, have been launched against unidentified aircraft approaching the UK area of interest.

“We will not be offering any additional detail on this ongoing operation until complete.”

In November 2021, jets were launched in response to Russian TU-160 Blackjack strategic bombers.

Officials said at the time the fighters escorted the Russian aircraft out of the “area of interest”, and that the bombers did not enter UK airspace.

The scrambling of the RAF jets today comes amid heightened tensions with Russia who currently have more than 100,000 troops at the border with Ukraine.

Additional reporting by PA

