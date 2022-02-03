RAF Typhoon fighter jets scrambled again a day after intercepting Russian bombers

RAF Typhoon fighters have been launched against aircraft “approaching the UK area of interest” for the second day in a row.

An RAF spokesperson said: “Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon fighters from RAF Lossiemouth, supported by a Voyager Tanker from RAF Brize Norton, have been launched against aircraft approaching the UK area of interest.

“We will not be offering any additional detail on this ongoing operation until complete.”

It comes after kets were launched from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, Scotland, after unidentified aircraft were spotted approaching the UK area of interest, the RAF said at around midday on Wednesday later confirming the aircraft were Russian Bear bombers.

At no time did the Russian aircraft – two Tu-95 Bear H and two Tu-142 Bear F bombers – enter UK airspace, it is understood.

The RAF routinely intercepts aircraft approaching what it describes as the “UK area of interest” – international airspace for which the UK is responsible in certain ways, such as air traffic control services.

UK Defence Journal editor George Allison said on Twitter that the Voyager from yesterday’s mission was transmitting a specific transponder code which meant that the aircraft was conducting a Nato air policing mission – one “which aims to preserve the security of Alliance airspace”.

The RAF works closely with Nato partners to monitor Russian aircraft as they pass through international airspace, and is constantly on call to intercept and escort these aircraft when necessary.

More to follow...